IRS offering tax deadline extensions after Fitchville Pond Dam leak - when taxes are due

Individuals and businesses affected by the severe storms, flooding, and leak in the Fitchville Pond Dam are catching a break from the Internal Revenue Service.

Taxpayers who were affected by the Jan. 10 storm now have until June 17 to file their individual and business tax returns and to make the required tax payments.

According to a press release issued by the IRS, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a disaster declaration. The disaster declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

Who is covered by the disaster declaration?

Individuals and households who reside or have a business in New London County, and the Tribal Nations of Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot qualify for tax relief.

What does 'tax relief' mean?

Affected individuals and businesses will have until June 17, 2024, to file returns and pay any taxes originally due during this period.

The June 17, 2024, deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024.

The tax relief also applies to quarterly estimated tax payments, normally due on Jan. 16, 2024 and April 15, 2024.

The June 17, 2024, deadline also applies to affected businesses for the following:

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024.

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15, 2024.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024.

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2024.

What if I can’t file by June 17?

The IRS urges anyone who needs an additional tax-filing extension, beyond June 17. 2024, for their 2023 federal income tax return to request it electronically by April 15, 2024. Disaster-area taxpayers who seek an extension after April 15, are eligible for the extension, however, requests made after April 15 must be on paper and not electronically. Filing extensions will be granted until Oct. 15, although tax payments are still due on June 17.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: IRS issues tax extension for those affected by Bozrah, Norwich flood