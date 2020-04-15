IRS 'Get My Payment' coronavirus stimulus check portal hit by early glitches

The cash – and the confusion – keeps building as the stimulus checks, known as Economic Impact Payments, roll out this week.

The Internal Revenue Service went live with its "Get My Payment" portal shortly after dawn Wednesday morning. This is the much anticipated tool where you can get information on the status of your federal stimulus payment, as well as provide direct deposit information if the IRS still needs that data from you.

But if my emails from readers early this morning are any indication, there have been a few early glitches in this massive effort.

"The 'Get My Refund' site keeps crashing this morning. ... Can't enter my bank info due to system failure," said an email from a reader at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday.

"Just so you know," according to an email from Joyce McKenna of Washington Township, "I checked the IRS portal regarding my Economic Impact Payment and, after putting in my SS#, DOB, street address and zip code, it stated that I did not qualify for direct deposit, and then asked for my bank info in order to receive it via direct deposit."

Yet McKenna found a little more hope after continuing the process. "After putting in info from my 2019 federal tax return and bank info, I received a Bank Account Confirmation stating, 'You have successfully submitted your bank account information. Your payment will be direct deposited into your bank account using the information you provided.' "

The reader added: "I checked my bank account and it's not there yet. I'll let you know when it is."

To be fair here, my morning's email and texts were filled with news from readers, friends and family members who were happy to report that they did receive their stimulus checks by Wednesday as advertised by the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS.

An initial round of more than 80 million Economic Impact Payments started to hit bank accounts over the weekend and will continue to do so throughout this week, the IRS said.

The IRS issued this statement Wednesday via email: "Thanks to hard work and long hours by dedicated IRS employees, these payments are going out on schedule, as planned, without delay, to the nation. The IRS employees are delivering these payments in record time compared to previous stimulus efforts."

When you actually get your money can vary. The first group would include people who have already given their bank account information to the IRS for the direct deposit of tax refunds on 2018 or 2019 returns.

In addition, Social Security beneficiaries who filed federal tax returns that included direct deposit information would be part of that first group.

The second wave of money could hit bank accounts as early as the week of April 20, according to earlier reports, for a group of people who receive Social Security benefits via direct deposit but may not have made enough money to be required to file a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019. Most in this group will not need to file any extra forms to receive this money.

The IRS said Wednesday: "Automatic payments will also go in the near future to those receiving Social Security retirement, or disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits."

IRS launches "Get My Payment" site at IRS.gov to help some people supply direct deposit information in order to get stimulus payments sent to directly to their bank accounts. More

The IRS noted that the new Get My Payment tool will show the projected date when a deposit has been scheduled, similar to the “Where’s My Refund tool” many taxpayers are already familiar with.

"Get My Payment also allows people a chance to provide their bank information," the IRS said.