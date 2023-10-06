IRS places lien on Rudy Giuliani's $4.5M Palm Beach penthouse saying he failed to pay more than a half a million dollars in property taxes

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani points to a printed map as he speaks to media about the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan outside his apartment building in New York City, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Rudy Giuliani may be in even more financial trouble.

The former New York City mayor had a lien placed on his penthouse by the IRS.

According to the lien, Giuliani owes over $500,000 in taxes from 2021.

The IRS has placed a lien on Rudy Giuliani's penthouse in Palm Beach, claiming he owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.

The lien, signed by a revenue officer on Aug. 21, is for $549,435.26 in unpaid income taxes from 2021 for the former prosecutor and mayor of New York City, per NBC and the Daily Mail.

Giuliani's penthouse, which costs an estimated $4.5 million, is now collateral and could be used to repay the taxes if the property is sold, per the Daily Mail.

In response to Insider's request for comment, Giuliani's political advisor Ted Goodman said "Mayor Giuliani, through his accountant, has a formal agreement with the IRS to pay off the liability."

The lien isn't the only financial issue Giuliani is facing this year.

In September, the law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron filed a lawsuit against Giuliani, claiming Giuliani owes almost $1.4 million in legal representation bills.

Former president Donald Trump has held fundraisers for Giuliani to try and help pay his legal bills.

Insider reported in August that Giuliani also put up his Manhattan apartment for sale for $6.5 million. The apartment, which still hasn't been sold, costs Giuliani over $10,000 in maintenance fees per month, according to its listing.

Giuliani has failed to show actual proof of his financial desperation to judges, US District Judge Beryl Howell wrote in an automatic-loss ruling for a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani.

He is currently a defendant in multiple civil lawsuits, including one that accuses him of rape and abuse by a former staffer of his. Giuliani has denied these allegations.

Another, filed by a grocery store employee, asks for $2 million in damages and alleges Giuliani set him up to be arrested and jailed under false pretenses.

On top of his many financial troubles, a legal ethics panel said in July that Giuliani should be disbarred.

October 5, 2023: This story has been updated to include a response from Giuliani's political advisor.

