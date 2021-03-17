IRS pushes tax filing deadline by one month, to May 15

Ben Popken
·1 min read

The Internal Revenue Service is pushing back the tax filing deadline for all taxpayers from April 15 to May 15, the agency confirmed to CNBC on Wednesday.

The IRS this year began accepting 2020 returns as late as Feb. 12 instead of its customary January start date. But it had kept the filing deadline at April 15, resulting in a shorter filing season.

At the same time, the agency was also charged with issuing a new round of stimulus payments as part of the recently passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

The IRS has already extended the tax filing deadline to June 15 for people in declared disaster sites such as Texas, after extreme weather left residents without power for days.

The agency has said that its staff is fully ready for tax season, but has also implored filers to use electronic filing when possible — or face potential delays with processing their returns and refunds.

As of last week, the agency had processed 25 percent fewer returns than the year prior, prompting Democrats to call for an extension.

