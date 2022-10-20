IRS raids popular Calloway's restaurant in West Creek restaurant, but it remains open

EAGLESWOOD - The IRS raided the popular eatery Calloway’s Restaurant and Bar in the West Creek section of the township Thursday morning, criminal investigation officials at the Internal Revenue Service said.

But the owner of the Route 9 restaurant stressed that he remains open for business.

“They came, they took some paperwork and they left — they were very nice about,” said owner Chris Rossiter. “We’re actually OK. We’re open. Nothing’s different.”

Rossiter declined to discuss the raid further, except to say, “They’re going to check our books versus their books, and that’s it.”

The officials and Waretown Police Chief Michael Rogalski also confirmed that an enforcement action also took place in Waretown, where Rossiter lives.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of both raids said Rossiter's home was searched in the Waretown action.

Eyewitnesses saw yellow police tape stretched across each of the two parking lot entrances and a law enforcement officer in heavy body armor at the front of one lot Thursday morning.

Calloway’s posted a message on its Facebook page thanking people for their concern and announcing that the business is still in operation.

The restaurant added: “Some mornings are rough … Good thing happy hour is all day.”

