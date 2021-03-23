IRS says this is when more Americans can expect their stimulus checks

Keydra Manns
·4 min read

The extra $1400 is designed to provide relief to those who need additional financial support in light of the pandemic

If you are still waiting on your third stimulus check, it could drop on March 24.

The IRS did not reveal how many payments will be sent out by Wednesday but additional payments issued under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will either be received via check, direct deposit, or a debit card, per CBS news.

This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The extra $1400 is designed to provide relief to those who need additional financial support in light of the pandemic. But some have expressed they have not yet received their funds.

The IRS says it is working with the Railroad Retirement Board, Veterans Administration, and Social Security Administration to provide information to those who receive these services to determine when the funds will arrive.

Read More: House bill would make DC the nation’s first plurality-Black state

“Why haven’t most people on Social Security received their $1400 stimulus money? Their is no set date to advise us, the IRS website keeps saying “there is no additional information at this time” Those on Social Security as their only source of income are in dire need. PLEASE HELP,” wrote a concerned user to Twitter.

Those cries for help are being heard.

Rep Bill Pascrell, Jr. of New Jersey tweeted about a letter to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig and Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul.

The letter was signed by Pascrell along with three other Democrats demanding they speed up the checks.

This evening we are demanding immediate answers from the IRS and Social Security Admin why they’re taking so damn long sending stimulus payments to many Social Security, SSI, and VA recipients,” tweeted Pascrell. “This money needs to go out NOW.”

Read More: IRS has conducted significantly fewer tax audits on high earners, report says

The letter added: “The American Rescue Plan was intended to provide much-needed economic stimulus and assistance to people across the country – immediately – and we are counting on your agencies to ensure that beneficiaries are not left behind in the seamless delivery of those payments.”

Paper check from the United States Treasury. (Photo: Adobe Stock)
Paper check from the United States Treasury. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

As reported by theGrio, the COVID-19 relief fund sheds light on the financial struggles Americans face.

Four members of an Indianapolis family were brutally murdered when a man demanded that the mother of his child hand over funds from her stimulus check and tax refund.

The man, Malik Halfacre, shot and killed four members of Jeanettrius Moore’s family when he came to her home demanding money from her.

A local report from Fox59 noted that Moore, who is the mother of two daughters, had been working at a beauty supply store to support herself. She looked forward to spending her stimulus money to catch up on bills.

According to a cousin, Wendy Johnson, Moore had just received the money when Halfacre demanded half of it. Her cousin shared that Moore offered the man $450 the day before, but he threatened to return for more. When he did, he shot and killed Moore’s 7-year-old daughter, Eve, her brother, 23-year-old Daquan Moore, her mother, 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, and her cousin, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson.

In her exclusive interview, Johnson recounted the story told to her by Moore who escaped Halfacre, who attempted to abduct her and their youngest child. “When he went in the house, that was Jeanettrius’ cue to run for her life, and that’s what she did. Ran for her life in traffic across New York Street and knocking on everyone’s doors.”

The woman hid on a neighbor’s porch until police arrived. The couple’s baby daughter was discovered unharmed nearly a day after the murders.

Another family member also arrived at the home and discovered the bodies. “I seen all my family members in there on the floor dead,” said Lorenzo Moore. “I could put the picture together of how everything went down and how everybody went.”

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

