IRS Seized $1.2B in Crypto in 2021, Up Nearly 10x From 2020

The IRS has already seized $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in 2021 that have been used for illicit purposes, which is almost ten times as much as last year.

According to a report by CNBC, the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has seized over $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in this fiscal year. Jarod Koopman, Director of the IRS’ cybercrime unit, spoke to the outlet, saying it has gone up from $137 million in 2020 — nearly a 10x increase from last year.

“In fiscal year 2019, we had about $700,000 worth of crypto seizures. In 2020, it was up to $137 million. And so far in 2021, we’re at $1.2 billion,”

