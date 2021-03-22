IRS sending 2nd batch of stimulus payments

POLITICO Staff
·1 min read

The IRS has started sending out its second batch of coronavirus economic stimulus payments, with many being delivered this time by mail as paper checks or debit cards.

For people with direct deposit, the $1,400-per-person payments began processing on Friday, and the official pay date will be Wednesday.

“A large number of this latest batch of payments will also be mailed, so taxpayers who do not receive a direct deposit by March 24 should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a paper check or a prepaid debit card, known as an Economic Impact Payment Card, or EIP Card,” the agency said in a statement Monday.

More direct deposits: The IRS said it and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service had “leveraged data in their systems to convert many payments to direct deposits that otherwise would have been sent as paper checks or debit cards. This accelerated the disbursement of these payments by weeks.”

The IRS also took pains to explain what the checks, debit cards and envelopes look like, including posting facsimiles on its website.

Hundreds of thousands of checks and debit cards that went out during a round of payments included in last year’s CARES Act were never cashed or activated. Some were accidentally thrown away, including debit cards mailed in discreet envelopes that many people thought was junk mail or scam offers.

The Biden administration has said it will reissue those that were never cashed or activated.

