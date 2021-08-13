IRS sends $15 billion in second round of Child Tax Credit payments amid tech issues

The Internal Revenue Service sent the second set of monthly Child Tax Credit payments to families of nearly 61 million children — worth $15 billion — this week. But some recipients may face delays, getting their payments in the mail instead of by direct deposit due to a technical glitch.

“Today 61 million children across America are benefiting from the advance Child Tax Credit, helping families put food on the table and meet the needs of the next generation,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement on Friday. “We want every eligible family to have access to the advance Child Tax Credit, which is why we will continue our outreach efforts to drive enrollment as our children return to school.”

Less than 15% of families that received the first payment by direct deposit will be mailed paper checks this time due to a technical issue that the Treasury Department expects to be resolved before the September payments are disbursed.

The monthly payments — made possible by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that also increased the credit amount and made it fully refundable — will be distributed monthly through December.

The number of August payments increased to cover an additional 1.6 million children compared with July. The average August payment was $428 per family, while the average July payment was $483 per family.

Early data showed that the first payment helped relieve financial hardship and alleviate food insecurity, according to the latest Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey (HPS). Forty percent of Americans said their first payment went to pay debt, while 32% said they mostly saved the money and 27% said they mostly spent it.

The maximum credit in 2021 is $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for children between 6 and 17. Families will get half of their credit distributed in six installments. The next four monthly payments will be sent out on September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15.

Here’s what else you need to know about the monthly payments.

How much will my payment be?

Eligible households will receive half of their total payments in advance over the next six months beginning in July and ending in December. The monthly payments will be $250 for older children and $300 for children under 6.

The amount will be determined by their 2020 tax return. If that return is not available, the IRS will use their 2019 return.

A single filer with children under 17 making up to $75,000 will receive the full payment for each child, while those earning up to $90,000 will get a reduced amount. Joint filers with children making up to $150,000 will get the full credit for their child, while those earning up to $170,000 will receive a smaller amount.

Single filers making over $200,000 and joint filers making over $400,000 will be eligible for the old credit, which is $2,000 per child under 17.

Justin Ruben and Rime Leonard draw with chalke to celebrate new monthly Child Tax Credit payments and urge congress to make them permanent outside Senator Schumer's home on July 12, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ParentsTogether)

Who is eligible?

The IRS will use your 2020 federal tax return and income to determine whether you’re eligible for the credit. The advance payments equal half of an eligible household's total credit, while the remaining half of the credit can be claimed on your 2021 tax return.

The payments would be made to eligible taxpayers who have a main home in the U.S. for more than half a year.

The CTC was also made fully refundable, which allows taxpayers to get the credit as a refund even if it’s worth more than what they owe in taxes. More than 26 million children who would previously receive less than the full CTC credits are now receiving the full credit, according to estimates by the Treasury Department.

Households of approximately 65 million children — or 88% of U.S. kids — will be eligible, the Treasury Department said in May. The payments will be delivered through direct deposit, paper check, or debit cards.

What should I do to claim the credit?

Most taxpayers shouldn’t take additional action to file for the credit besides filing their 2020 tax return if they haven’t done so already.

Families that do not normally file a federal tax return but provided their banking information through the IRS Non-Filers tool for the stimulus payments will automatically get the CTC payments. This affects more than 720,000 children whose families otherwise wouldn't have received the payments.

Additionally, eligible taxpayers who don't want to receive advance payments for 2021 can decline to receive the monthly payments, but the IRS has yet to detail how to do that.

Can the credit become permanent?

As part of his American Families Plan, President Joe Biden is proposing to extend the expansion of the CTC through 2025. He has previously said that the administration aims to make the benefit permanent.

Some lawmakers also support making permanent the expansion of the CTC and the expanded Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

"We must not allow these critical expansions to expire after one year," 40 Democratic senators wrote in a letter in March. "Doing so would result in a significant spike in child poverty, after we have made historic strides to end it. It would mean that millions of struggling adult workers would once again be taxed into poverty."

Rep. Maxine Waters, left, D-Los Angeles, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, hold a news conference to discuss the importance of the Child Tax Credit at the Ethel Bradley Early Education Center Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

How to opt out of the CTC payments?

Families have the option to opt out of the monthly payments and can do it three days before the first Thursday of the month so they're unenrolled for that month and the following months of payments.

Taxpayers can use "The Child Tax Credit Update Portal" to unenroll from the monthly payments. They will instead receive the full credit after they file their 2021 tax return.

Unlike the three rounds of stimulus payments, the CTC payments have to be paid back if too much was given. Families that usually owe taxes to the IRS, saw their incomes increase significantly this year, or recently filed for divorce may want to consider unenrolling from the monthly payments, according to tax professionals.

Denitsa is a writer for Yahoo Finance and Cashay, a new personal finance website.