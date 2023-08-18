The FBI is investigating after a special agent with the Internal Revenue Service was killed at a gun range at a correctional facility in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the shooting happened at the firing range at the Federal Correctional Institutional in Phoenix, located near Pioneer Road and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. Aimee Arthur-Wastell, spokesperson with the FBOP, said the range was being used by multiple federal agencies at the time.

The FBI specified that the agent was there for "routine" training when they were killed, but didn't offer specifics as to how the agent was killed or if anyone was in custody.

"To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, details of the ongoing process will not be released," the FBI said in a statement. "Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona for review."

According to Arthur-Wastell, no FBOP or firing range employees were injured.

Arthur-Westell directed all inquiries regarding the incident to the Department of Treasury’s Office of Inspector General, which as of Thursday evening had not responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: IRS special agent killed at Phoenix gun range during training exercise