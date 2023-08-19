IRS special agent shot and killed during Phoenix training exercise identified

An Internal Revenue Service special agent who was shot and killed during a training exercise on Thursday at a federal gun range in Phoenix has been identified.

IRS Criminal Investigation has identified the special agent as 47-year-old Patrick Bauer. IRS Criminal Investigation posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness we announce the End of Watch for Special Agent Pat Bauer. We honor his service to the nation, both as a federal law enforcement officer and as a retired master sergeant in the Arizona National Guard," the post read.

FBI Phoenix posted to X that its agents sent their condolences for their law enforcement partner, Patrick Bauer.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the shooting happened at the firing range at the Federal Correctional Institution in north Phoenix, near Pioneer Road and Interstate 17.

The FBI specified that the agent was there for "routine" training when he was killed but didn't offer specifics as to how the agent was killed or if anyone was in custody.

FBI Phoenix released a statement on Thursday regarding the death.

"While the firing range is on Bureau of Prisons grounds, an interagency agreement allows for other law enforcement agencies to use the facility for training purposes," the statement read. "Today, the IRS was at the range for routine training. To preserve the integrity, details and capabilities of the investigation, details of the ongoing process will not be released. Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona for review."

Republic reporter Perry Vandell contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: IRS special agent killed during Phoenix training exercise identified