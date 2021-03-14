IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.

Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports.

Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.

How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment.

Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."

Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it.

