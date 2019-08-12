IRS Warnings to Bitcoin Traders Offer Clues to Coming Tax Guidance

The Takeaway:

The IRS’ recent warning letters to 10,000 traders offer hints at what its forthcoming guidance on crypto taxes might say.

While the letters are not guidance, the tea leaves indicate the IRS might be changing its required methods for calculating the value of crypto holdings and the forms and schedules for reporting them.

Major questions remain unresolved, including how hard forks and airdrops should be treated.

As U.S. cryptocurrency users eagerly await tax guidance from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), they can find hints of what may come in the agency’s recent warning letters.

The tax collector said earlier this year that its first guidance on crypto since 2014 is coming, but it’s not clear what information will be provided or when it will be published. (IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said at the end of May that guidance could come “within the next 30 days,” but that loose deadline passed.)

Yet the three form letters, sent last month by the IRS to more than 10,000 crypto traders, asked taxpayers to verify under penalty of perjury that they filed their taxes due on crypto gains and losses correctly, or amend their tax filings. And reading between the lines, the letters suggest changes in the agency’s approach to the asset class when compared to past public statements.

Take, for example, how the three new letters instruct traders to calculate the fair market value of cryptocurrency holdings.

The letters tell traders to look at the exact date and time they conducted a transaction, diverging from its guidance from 2014, which said to apply “the exchange rate, in a reasonable manner that is consistently applied.”

As an illustration, say you bought 5 bitcoin on April 10, 2015. The 2014 guidance says to pick a price at some point during the day and use that to calculate fair market value. Bitcoin opened at a price of $243.69, fell as low as $232.77 and closed at $236.07, according to CoinMarketCap. Any of these prices could work, as long as all calculations for all taxes were consistent.

The recent letters instead direct you to look at the exact time you bought the 5 bitcoin and use the price at that time to calculate the value.

That’s more sensible, in the view of James Foust, a senior research fellow at industry advocacy group Coin Center.

“If someone has multiple transactions over the course of a day and there’s significant volatility it doesn’t make sense to apply the same daily exchange rate, and also it could result in some weird outcomes,” Foust said.

However, this may pose an issue for traders who now have to find this information, said Sean Ryan, chief technology officer and co-founder at crypto tax software provider Node40.

He noted that the letters call for taxes on transactions conducted between 2013 and 2017, adding:

“Now they say date and time and that does matter because we know that virtual currencies fluctuate minute-to-minute, trade-to-trade. So by saying it’s no longer susceptible to ‘date accurate’ and has to be ‘date and time accurate’ it throws a wrench in the system because they have to go back and find that [information].”

Different forms and schedules

The letters also diverge from past efforts to collect information about crypto traders.

The IRS has previously asked exchanges to generate 1099-K forms for customers, which are usually used for payment settlement organizations, Foust noted, meaning merchants receiving revenue through a particular income stream.

“That’s not helpful for paying taxes because the overwhelming majority of [customers] are not receiving payments on exchanges, they’re buying digital currencies,” he said. It could also lead to confusion with buys and sells. Foust explained:

“Say you buy for $10,000 and sold for $9,000, the IRS would see that as you received a payment for $9,000, not a $1,000 loss.”

“It’s not super-clear why the IRS … decided to get the exchanges to use the 1099-K form to report this customer information but that’s sort of the world that we’re in right now,” Foust added.

The exchanges generating the 1099-K forms would provide them to both the taxpayer and the IRS, but the information included “is almost never going to be correct,” Ryan said.

By specifying a different schedule, and therefore different form, in one of the letters, the IRS is essentially saying that the correct form is actually the 1099-B, he said.

According to Ryan, one of the schedules listed in one of the letters is Schedule D, which is for reporting gains and losses from capital assets.

The letter itself notes that “if you sold, exchanged, or disposed of virtual currency (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether), or used it to pay for goods or services, you have engaged in a reportable transaction.”