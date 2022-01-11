IRS warns of frustrating tax filing season ahead

Treasury officials warn filing taxes is going be a challenge this year due to the ongoing pandemic and a lack of resources at the Internal Revenue Service. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins Lilia Luciano on CBSN to discuss.

