IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities

The Associated Press
·1 min read

The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning Tuesday about a phishing scam targeting students and staff at educational institutions who have an .edu email address.

The IRS said it has received complaints about the scam aimed at students at both public and private, profit and non-profit institutions.

The fraudulent emails display the IRS logo and use various subject lines, such as “Tax Refund Payment” or “Recalculation of your tax refund payment.” The emails ask people to click a link and submit a form to claim their refund. The phishing website then requests people provide personal information, such as their name, date of birth and Social Security number.

People who receive this scam email should not click on the link in the email, but they can report it to the IRS.

The IRS said taxpayers who believe they may have provided identity thieves with their information should consider immediately obtaining an Identity Protection PIN. An IP PIN is a six-digit number that helps prevent identity thieves from filing fraudulent tax returns in the victim’s name.

Taxpayers who attempt to e-file their tax return and find it rejected because a return with their social security number already has been filed should file an Identity Theft Affidavit reporting themselves as a possible identity theft victim.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs TransUnion bid to nix 'terrorist list' lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled it could narrow the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers. The justices heard arguments in TransUnion's appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld a jury verdict against the Chicago-based company in a class-action suit and ordered it to pay $40 million in damages. Credit reporting companies provide information on an individual's borrowing and bill-paying history to lenders and other businesses.

  • Watch: Maternal health experts answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy

    An OB-GYN and pediatrician field questions from pregnant people considering the vaccine, including if timing matters and if it impacts fertility.

  • NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Opens Covid-19 Vaccine To Age 30 And Up Tomorrow, Age 16 And Over Starting April 6

    Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday announced that New Yorkers 30 years old and over are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines starting tomorrow and that eligibility expands to age 16 and older on April 6. Cuomo said more than 2 million doses have been administered at New York State-run and FEMA-assisted mass vaccination sites and more than 9 […]

  • Mass Killings Put Myanmar Coup Back on International Media Agenda

    The deaths of at least 114 people on Saturday has put the crisis in Myanmar back on the front pages of media around the world. But the country’s government is trying hard to prevent such coverage. The country’s military seized power on Feb. 1 in a coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi […]

  • Teens charged in carjacking death of UberEats driver due in court

    Mohammad Anwar died last week after the teens allegedly Tased him while attempting to carjack him.

  • Global NGOs call on the Biden administration to concoct a plan for sharing vaccine surplus with nations in need

    The letter called for urgency as the US's vaccination rate speeds up and demand is met so that the surplus supply can quickly be distributed globally.

  • DOJ lawyer Michael Sherwin was right to discuss Capitol riots on '60 Minutes' interview.

    Michael Sherwin only gave the public information they deserve to know — how the government is handling a crucial investigation.

  • Myanmar coup: Generals celebrated amid global fury over massacre

    As 100 died and the US condemned their "reign of terror", the coup leaders held an Armed Forces Day celebration.

  • College administrator, brother identified as victims in attack captured on Zoom

    Robert Cotton faces two counts of murder in the deaths of his mother, Pasadena City College staff member Carol Anne Brown, and his uncle, Kenneth Wayne Preston.

  • Stranded Suez ship is finally freed

    The massive cargo ship that's been blocking the Suez Canal since last has week has finally been freed, and the huge backlog of other vessels - hundreds of them - waiting to pass through is starting to move again.That's according to the canal authority on Monday.The 430-yard-behemoth, known as the Ever Given, became stuck diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on the 23rd of March when it ran aground, blocking a trade route which is used by about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic for six days, and costing the canal $14-$15 million a day. Marcus Baker is the head of marine and cargo at Marsh Incorporated. He says it highlights the importance - and vulnerability - of the world’s global supply chain."I mean, this is a very significant maritime artery, one of only two major canals in the world that operate in this way in terms of moving ships from one ocean to another.""Now, you've got to remember that 90% of the world's goods are moved by ship. That's why the maritime industry is still so incredibly important for global trade. So any blockage of any kind that delays things has an unprecedented impact on global trade, and that's exactly what we've seen in the last week."The Suez Canal Authority's chairman, Admiral Osama Rabie, has said that investigations will show that the organization wasn't responsible for the incident.After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the authority and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats, according to marine and shipping sources.The Ever Given is now being moved to a lake that sits along the canal for inspection.Admiral Rabie has also said it could take from two-and-a-half to three days to clear the traffic jam of other ships. Shipping group Maersk said the knock-on effects on global shipping could take weeks or months to unravel.

  • DraftKings Steps Into The Ring With WWE

    One of the leading online sports betting companies is continuing to add to its list of sports league deals with an announcement Monday. What Happened: DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) entered into an agreement to make the sports betting company the official gaming partner of the WWE. The deal centers on the free-to-play offerings from DraftKings. A free-to-play game will be launched to coincide with the upcoming two-night WrestleMania being held April 10-11. DraftKings will have an exclusive license to media assets and in-game branding to WWE pay-per-view events. Related Link: What Did Analysts Think Of DraftKings’ Investor Day Presentation? Why It’s Important: The upcoming WrestleMania in Tampa Bay will be aired exclusively on the Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) streaming service Peacock in the U.S. This could bring extra viewers to the pro wrestling event that don’t have access to the WWE network. DraftKings signed a similar deal with the UFC earlier this month, giving it exclusive access to the league as an official partner. DraftKings now has deals in place as an official daily fantasy sports partner, authorized gaming operator and free-to-play games partner with several of the top professional sports leagues. The free-to-play and daily fantasy games have offered a great way for DraftKings to gain potential customers in territories before sports betting is legalized. WWE says it has access to 900 million homes worldwide. Price Action: Shares of DraftKings are down 4% to $60.96 at publication time. WWE shares are about flat at $54.96. Photo credit: Miguel Discart, Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Michigan Is The 'Most Exciting State' For Online Sports Gambling8 Stocks To Watch For 2021 March Madness© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ConsenySys launches a more energy-efficient NFT ecosystem with a project from artist Damien Hirst as its first drop

    The NFT craze has been an intriguing moment for digital artists who have seen seen great leaps in how tech has allowed them to create their work, but not as much progress in shifting how they profit off of it. One of the bigger barriers has been the environmental concerns tied to the Ethereum blockchain which required intense energy usage to mint new artwork, tied to incredibly high transaction fees, something that has invited controversy for early artists because of climate change cocerns. There have been a number of blockchain products to emerge in recent months that promise the benefits of Ethereum with greater speed, lower costs and lower energy usage, most notably Dapper Labs' Flow blockchain which powers their NBA Top Shot product.

  • Former sheriff’s employee arrested over ‘road rage’ incident in the Keys, police say

    A former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in what police are calling a “road rage” incident last month on U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys.

  • Expedia Stock Has an Edge as the Travel Market Heats Up. Here’s Why.

    Expedia stock should benefit from a quicker rebound in the U.S. travel and lodging market, given the country's higher vaccination rates, an analyst says.

  • Is PG and E Corporation (PCG) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    GoodHaven Capital Management, a concentrated portfolio investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.93% was recorded by the fund at year end of 2020, below its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 17.46% return in the same period. You can view […]

  • NBA Top Shot maker backed by Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant, valued at $2.6 billion

    Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant are among those betting that the company behind NBA Top Shot is poised to build on the craze over digital collectibles.

  • William Shatner joins WWE Hall of Fame: 'I should have gone into wrestling as Captain Kirk'

    Shatner, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame April 6, appears in a new film, 'Senior Moment,' and has an upcoming album and podcast.

  • Watch 'Saturday Night Live' explain the multimillion-dollar phenomenon of crypto art and NFTs in an Eminem parody

    Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon broke down nonfungible tokens to a parody of an Eminem song - and the internet loved it.

  • Biden to elevate potential Supreme Court nominee to high-profile appeals court

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is considered a candidate for the Supreme Court after Biden promised to name a black woman for the first time in history.

  • Biden judicial nominees represent diverse professional backgrounds, identities

    President Joe Biden's first group of federal judiciary candidates includes three Black women and a Muslim American, along with a range of experiences.