IRS whistleblower alleges removal of 'entire investigation team' from Hunter Biden probe

WASHINGTON – A whistleblower at the Internal Revenue Service, which is investigating Hunter Biden for potential tax violations, told lawmakers Monday his entire team was removed from the probe, according to a letter from his lawyers obtained by USA TODAY.

The letter said the IRS criminal supervisory special agent "was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress." The Justice Department informed the whistleblower about the change.

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel had testified April 27 at the House Ways and Means Committee that no one at the agency would be retaliated against.

“I can say without hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline,” he said.

Lawyers for the undisclosed whistleblower disagreed.

“However, this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry,” said the letter from Trian Leavitt, president of Empower Oversight, a group representing whistleblowers, and Mark Lytle, a partner at Nixon Peabody.

President Joe Biden attends his granddaughter Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony with first lady Jill Biden and children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia on May 15, 2023.

“Our client has a right to make disclosures to Congress,” the letter added. “Any attempt by any government official to prevent a federal employee from furnishing information to Congress is also a direct violation of longstanding appropriations restriction.”

The letter, which was first reported by the New York Post, was sent to leaders of the House Ways and Means, and Judiciary, committees, and the Senate Finance and Judiciary committees.

Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., asked Werfel for an explanation.

“This most recent communication concerning allegations of retaliatory actions against a whistleblower appears to contradict the sworn testimony by Commissioner Werfel who pledged that whistleblower protections would be upheld,” Smith said in a statement. “Not only does retaliation like this discourage whistleblowers, it can also rise to the level of an illegal violation of statutory protections for whistleblowers.”

Story continues

Hunter Biden announced in December 2020 he was under investigation for tax issues.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss hasn’t announced results of the investigation yet.

House Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden for alleged influence peddling from lucrative business deals in Ukraine, Romania and China. But Biden's lawyers and the White House have dismissed the accusations as baseless innuendo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hunter Biden IRS probe: Whistleblower says his 'entire' team removed