IRS worker who stole COVID relief funds sentenced to house arrest, ordered to pay over $139K

A Memphis IRS worker accused of using COVID-19 relief money on jewelry and a trip to Las Vegas will avoid prison time, records show.

A federal court judge sentenced Tina Rochelle Humes to six months of house arrest with electronic monitoring and three years of supervised release.

Humes pled guilty to wire fraud on July 27.

Prosecutors said she was one of five IRS employees in Memphis who submitted false applications for federal COVID relief loans.

The money was part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs.

Those programs were set up by the government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES. The CARES act was set up to help people with the financial impact of the COVID pandemic.

Humes was ordered to pay $139,051.11 in restitution, records show.

