IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces that it has filed its 20F Form for FY 2020 ended June 30, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, November 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; ByMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces that it has filed with the SEC the 20F Form for Fiscal Year 2020 ended June 30, 2020.

The document has been uploaded on the Company's website www.irsa.com.ar and shareholders have the ability to receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.

To read the 20F please click here

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country.

Investor Relations Department

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

+ 5411 4323-7449

ir@irsa.com.ar

www.irsa.com.ar

Follow us on Twitter @irsair

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irsa-inversiones-y-representaciones-sa-announces-that-it-has-filed-its-20f-form-for-fy-2020-ended-june-30-2020-301174814.html

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.