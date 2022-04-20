Irvine man arrested in fatal stabbing of two roommates in Anaheim

It was a grisly scene in Anaheim on Tuesday as two men were found dead and bloody in an apartment near Angel Stadium, victims of an apparent stabbing. A third man inside the apartment was injured and in need of medical care.

Authorities later announced that the injured man, 26-year-old Irvine resident Ramy Fahim, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The incident unfolded around 6:30 a.m. when officers responded to calls about a possible assault in progress at the apartment in the 2100 block of East Katella Avenue, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

Once inside, officers found the victims, later identified as 23-year-old roommates Griffin Cuomo and Jonathan Bahm, both of Anaheim.

Fahim was also in the apartment suffering from unspecified minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being interviewed by homicide detectives, who ultimately placed him under arrest on suspicion of murder in the double homicide, Carringer said.

Detectives recovered a knife at the scene that is believed to have been used in the slayings, Carringer said. Fahim's car was also located nearby and seized.

Carringer said the victims lived in the apartment.

Though he declined to speculate about a motive for the killings, he said Fahim and Cuomo were coworkers.

"It is a little surprising that something like this would happen there, but it's not like this was a random act of violence," he said.

Cuomo to worked for Pence Wealth Management, a financial firm in Newport Beach, according to his LinkedIn profile. A representative at the business declined to comment on Wednesday.

Carringer said the apartment building was equipped with surveillance cameras and some residents also had doorbell cameras. A neighbor's camera reportedly captured Fahim in the building hours before the killings.

Carringer said police will use the video evidence to piece together a timeline of the incident. He said footage from the neighbor's camera showing Fahim "is pretty clear."

Fahim was booked at the Anaheim City Jail without bail pending a court appearance, Carringer said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Anaheim Police Department homicide detectives at (714) 321-3669.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.