Irvine man arrested on suspicion of homicide after dad's body found in home they shared

An Orange County man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after the body of his father was found inside the Irvine home they shared, police said Sunday.

Tyler Shipper, 24, was taken into custody shortly after his father, Bruce Shipper, 69, was found dead in the home, according to the Irvine Police Department. It appears the two men were the only residents living in the home, police said.

A friend of Bruce Shipper went to the house Saturday after he failed to show up to work, police said. When Tyler Shipper opened the door, he appeared "disheveled" and would not let the man inside. The friend then called police.

Irvine police officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene and found the 69-year-old dead inside, police said.

"A knife suspected of being used in the crime was recovered at the scene," the police department said in a statement.

Tyler Shipper did not appear to be injured and a motive is under investigation.

