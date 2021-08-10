Irvine man charged with strangulation, more

Aug. 10—Timothy Stanley, 29, Irvine, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/second offense) as well as charges on an existing warrant with charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, and fourth-degree assault with a minor injury after the Madison County Sheriff Department arrested him on Monday.

According to a citation, a deputy responded to the Bybee Loop Road regarding a possible burglary in progress. While en route, the officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle in a parking lot. During contact with the vehicle, Stanley approached and said he was the residence owner, which was allegedly being burglarized. The officer collected Stanley's information, and it was found he had a warrant for his arrest. Stanley was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center. Once at the detention center, Stanley emptied his pockets, and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine was located.

According to the warrant out for Stanley's arrest, on July 19, Stanley gained entry into the victim's residence by forcing the back door open and dragging the victim out of the residence. The victim does not know Stanley but had allegedly seen them "lurking around" their residence and the area in which she resides weeks before the incident.

According to the warrant, the victim was standing with her back to her back door when Stanley busted through the back door, grabbed her by the shirt collar, and twisted it, which caused the victim to have difficulty breathing. Stanley allegedly told the victim, "Just let me in, and I'll do what I need to do." The victim was on the phone with her husband, who called the police. The victim allegedly told Stanley the police were on their way, and he proceeded to drag the victim out of her back door and onto her porch. The victim kicked Stanley, and he fell down the steps of the porch and walked away. As Stanley walked away, he told the victim he would be back to "finish the job."

Man charged with strangulation

Edward Washington, 38, Richmond, was charged with first-degree strangulation after Richmond police arrested him on Tuesday.

According to a citation, an officer responded in reference to an underage victim called and told police Washington assaulted and choked them. The officer contacted the juvenile, who told police Washington was upset with them because he believed the juvenile lied to him regarding an incident over the weekend. The victim then said Washington woke them up by placing both hands around the juvenile's neck and started sneezing. The juvenile said this lasted for about one to two minutes, and during that time, they were unable to breathe at times. The victim said a witness broke up the altercation, and they separated from Washington by going to a nearby area and contacting 911.

The citation states, an officer contacted Washington who said he and the victim got into a "heated" argument, and he placed his hands on them. When asked to elaborate, Washington allegedly said he did place his hands around the juvenile's neck and could have squeezed. He was put under arrest and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Wendell Goodman, 40, Booneville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

—Olympia Ross, 38, Richmond, failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

—Bobby Fore, 60, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), tampering with physical evidence.

—Charles West, 54, Barbourville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Shyann Hooker, 26, Barbourville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Dylan Brown, 29, Scalf, failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Frank Hinkle, 48, Flat Lick, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Cleveland Washington, 46, Richmond, public intoxication under a controlled subject (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

—Jeffery Harrison, 39, Lexington, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), persistent felony offender.

—Elijah Walker, 20, Mt. Vernon, failure to wear seat belts, receiving stolen property up to $10,000, failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Iva Wallace, 49, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

—David Begley, 39, Bulan, stoping or standing or parking on a limited-access highway, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), possession of marijuana, failure to appear, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified/second offense), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 D.U. of an unspecified drug/first offense), prescription of a controlled substance not in the proper container (second or more offense), theft by deception including cold checks up to $10,000, failure to appear.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.