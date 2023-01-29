Irvine man shot after entering home armed, KSP says. Death investigation underway

Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a residence on Richmond Road (KY-52) in Estill County Sunday morning.

Investigators responded to the residence and found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson, of Irvine, dead of an apparent gunshot wound, according to KSP.

State police said the initial investigation indicated Johnson entered the home armed and was confronted by a man inside. The occupant retrieved a firearm and fatally shot Johnson. No charges have been filed at this time.

According to state police, Johnson was pronounced dead by the Estill County Coroner, and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling. He was assisted on scene by state police, Estill County Coroners Office, Estill County EMS and Irvine Police Department.