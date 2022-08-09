Irvine police arrests Californian dermatologist accused of poisoning husband

Michelle De Pacina
·2 min read

Irvine police arrested a Southern Californian dermatologist on suspicion of poisoning her husband.

Yue Emily Yu, 45, was arrested on Thursday after her husband of 10 years submitted video evidence to authorities that allegedly supports his claim that his wife had been poisoning him for over a month.

The husband reportedly set up a hidden camera to confirm his suspicion. Police interviewed Yu and searched the couple’s home in Irvine before taking her to Orange County Jail in California.

Yu’s husband had “sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover,” according to the police.

Although it remains unclear how Yu allegedly poisoned her husband, Irvine Police told CBS News that she did not do it by poisoning his food.

Authorities are currently investigating Yu’s potential motive.

“We do believe this is a domestic-related incident,” Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham told the New York Post. “There’s nothing that we discovered that could cause concern for patients that [Yu] treated.”

Yu, who attended medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a specialist in dermatology in Mission Viejo. She is affiliated with the Providence Mission Hospital, which released a statement after her arrest.

“This incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients,” the hospital said.

Yu’s husband filed for an emergency restraining order on Friday, claiming to be a victim of domestic violence. He also filed for divorce and is seeking sole custody of their two children, ages 7 and 8.

Yu’s bail was set at $30,000. She was released Friday evening after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Featured Image via PxHere

