Irvine police searching for missing teenage girl

Irvine police are searching for a missing teenager, according to the department’s social media accounts.

Her name is Rachelle and she is 14 years old, law enforcement officials said. Rachelle’s last name was not provided.

Rachelle was described as being 5-foot-1 with a thin build. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing, authorities said.

She was last seen in the Los Olivos area with a blue hoodie, black sweatpants and a necklace with a “R” on it.

Anyone with information regarding Rachelle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Irvine Police Department at 949-724-7200.

