Irvine woman who allegedly taped dogs' mouths shut arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty

An Irvine woman who admitted to taping shut the mouths of multiple dogs has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony animal cruelty, police said.

Gabriela Barrera, 21, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty. (Irvine Police Department)

Gabriela Barrera, 21, was arrested Saturday after Irvine Police Department Animal Service officers went to a home on Eastshore regarding reports of whimpering dogs on the patio.

A resident told police that they had seen multiple dogs with their snouts taped shut, according to an Irvine police news release. Officers said they found one dog with masking tape around its snout on the home's patio and heard whimpering in the area.

Barrera returned home as officers were investigating and allegedly told them that she had taped the dogs' snouts to keep them from biting and barking at one another, according to police.

Seven dogs, including two puppies, were confiscated from the home, police said.

Three of the dogs that had their snouts taped belonged to Barrera, according to police. The tape had been around their snouts for approximately two hours before they were found, police said.

Barrera was arrested and transported to Orange County Jail.

All seven dogs received a wellness check and appeared to be in good condition, police said. The dogs were taken to a shelter, where they will be held until the case is adjudicated.

