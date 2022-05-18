Irving man, 41, accused of sexually abusing boys. Police believe there are more victims

Irving police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of indecency with a child, police spokesman Robert Reeves announced at a news conference Tuesday.

Jose Aguado Robles is accused of indecency with a child involving a 10-year-old boy, who police said is one of at least three victims. The oldest victim is a 23-year-old man who was 9 years old at the time of the abuse, police said.

Reeves said police don’t think the abuse starts with the man who is now 23. All of the known abuse survivors lived at or near the Agave Apartments, previously known as the Tanner Place Apartments, in the 3300 block of Willow Creek Drive, according to Reeves.

“We are very confident that there are other victims that are out there,” Reeves said. “We know that this is a horrific incident, we know that having these conversations of your child possibly being a victim is very difficult, but if you lived in this area, knew someone who lived off Willow Creek in this apartment complex between 2008 and 2022, especially young men, have those conversations with them.”

Police did not say how long Robles lived at those apartments or where he lived before moving there, but Reeves said the abuse may have started before 2009.

“I don’t think a man like this starts abusing in his late 20s,” Reeves said. “There could very well have been victims from before 2008.”

Another male victim, now 22, has also come forward with accusations against Robles, according to police.

Since at least 2008, police said Robles has befriended young boys, all of whom police know being Hispanic and between the ages of 9 and 12, Reeves said. Reeves said Irving police have plans to file charges of aggravated sexual assault and continuous sex abuse of a child under 14 on Wednesday.

Police said Robles has tried to come across as a “good guy” in the apartments and use that to abuse young boys.

“But he is not a good person,” Reeves said.

Police are asking anyone who has been a victim of Robles to come forward to help them press more charges against the 41-year-old man and “get Robles in jail with more charges for a longer period of time to keep him from getting out to be able to victimize our youth,” Reeves said.

There is nothing to indicate families knew about abuse happening before the first victim came forward and, aside from pretending to be a good person and befriending young boys in the apartment complex, there isn’t yet any information on how Robles got access to the boys he is accused of abusing, Reeves said at the news conference.