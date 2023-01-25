Irving police arrest North Texas man accused of child sexual assaults dating back to 1986

A 69-year-old North Texas man has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child after Irving police said a 21-year-old victim reached out to authorities, according to a news release.

The victim told police that Averil Drew Cardwell sexually assaulted her from ages 3 and 8, according to the release. After they heard from the initial victim, another person reached out and told police there were other victims.

Cardwell turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail after two warrants were issued for his arrest, according to the news release from police. In total, four victims have been identified dating back to 1986.

Irving police said Cardwell has bonded out of jail and is not currently in custody.

Investigators believe there are additional victims they have not yet been able to identify, according to Irving police. They’re asking anybody whose child could have interacted with Cardwell to talk to their children, family or friends. If they find that someone they know was a victim, police are asking people to call detectives at 972-273-1010.

Cardwell was a longtime resident of Irving in the 1500 block of Upton Place but now lives in Cedar Hill, police said.