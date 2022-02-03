Irving man arrested, faces murder charge in death of his 81-year-old mother, police say

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and faces a murder charge in the death of his 81-year-old mother, Irving police said Thursday.

The homicide was discovered on Monday. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Brookstone Drive around 12:30 p.m. on a welfare check.

“Due to several unusual circumstances, Irving Police and Irving Fire forced entry into the residence,” the police department said in a news release. “Once inside the residence, officers found Christopher Coggins, 52, hiding in the home’s attic area and found the deceased inside a large zippered bag in the garage.”

Coggins is accusing of killing his mother, Laverne Coggins. Police did not say how she died.

Police said that the 52-year-old man had a history of violence toward his mother, as he was charged with unlawful restraint and injury to an elderly individual in June 2021.

He was released on probation from the Dallas County Jail on Jan. 27.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) or send tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.