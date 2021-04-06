Irving mother accused of killing her two young daughters called police to report it

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

An Irving mother was in custody Tuesday after she called police and reported that she had killed her two young daughters in their Irving home.

After receiving the call Monday night, Irving police responded to the home in the 700 block of Cowboys Parkway and found the bodies of the two young girls.

Madison McDonald, who had gone to the Irving police station and used a telephone in the station’s lobby to call 911, was arrested Monday night.

McDonald, 30, faces two counts of capital murder of a person under 10 years of age, according to Irving police.

An Irving dispatcher received the call about 10 p.m. Monday from the police department lobby.

McDonald told the dispatcher that she had killed her two daughters. Irving police did not release any information on how they were killed or a motive.

Irving police identified the girls as 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond.

Anyone with information on the case should call Irving police at 972-273-1010 or submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org

Recommended Stories

  • Knee on subdued suspect’s neck not allowed, police trainer tells Chauvin trial

    Lt Johnny Mercil tells court use of force has to be reasonableDerek Chauvin trial – live coverage Mercil said officers are trained to use force in proportion ‘to level of resistance that you’re getting’. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters A Minneapolis police trainer who instructed Derek Chauvin in the use of force told the former officer’s murder trial on Tuesday that placing a knee on a suspect’s neck when they are already subdued “is not authorised”. Lt Johnny Mercil told the court that at the time George Floyd was arrested last May, police department policy still permitted the use of neck restraints using an arm or side of a leg when a suspect was being “assaultive”. But he said the training did not include the use of a knee, as Chauvin used for more than nine minutes on the 46-year-old African American man in his custody. Mercil said putting a knee to the neck is “not unauthorised” in making an arrest, but that it is not permitted if the suspect is in handcuffs or otherwise subdued. Floyd was in handcuffs for several minutes before he was forced into the prone position on the ground and Chauvin applied his knee. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death, which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Three other officers face charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. Mercil, a martial arts expert specialising in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, said he trained officers that the use of force has to be reasonable when it starts and when it stops. The prosecution is seeking to show that even if Chauvin felt that he was using a legitimate level of force when he got Floyd on the ground, keeping his knee on the detained man’s neck for more than nine minutes was not reasonable. There came a point at which it should have been lifted. Mercil said officers are trained to use force in proportion “to level of resistance that you’re getting”. He agreed that it should be reduced as the threat from a suspect diminishes. The prosecutor showed Mercil a picture of Chauvin restraining Floyd as he lay prone and asked if that level of force would be authorised “if the subject was under control and handcuffed”. The police lieutenant replied: “I would say no.” The defence attempted to get Mercil to agree that a training manual showed an officer placing his knee on the back of a neck during handcuffing. But Mercil said the picture showed the knee was on the shoulder and it was the shin across the neck. The distinction is crucial because it means the pressure point is away from where it is most dangerous. Mercil was the latest in a succession of Chauvin’s former colleagues to give evidence for the prosecution. Earlier on Tuesday, Sgt Ker Yang, a 24-year Minneapolis police veteran who now heads training in crisis intervention, said Chauvin was instructed to recognise whether a detained individual is in crisis and needs medical assistance. He agreed that intoxication from drugs or alcohol “can be a crisis”. Floyd’s girlfriend has testified that he was addicted to opioids and another witness said he appeared to be high shortly before his arrest. The defence put it to Yang that when a detained person is in crisis, the risk to the officer can grow because of other threats, such as hostile bystanders. The officer agreed. The defence lawyer, Eric Nelson, has suggested that Chauvin felt threatened by an increasingly angry group of people demanding he lift his knee from Floyd’s neck, and that distracted him from paying full attention to the detained man’s condition. One of the challenges for the prosecution is to persuade the jury that Chauvin, and not the Minneapolis police department, bears responsibility for the methods he used. On Monday the city’s police chief, Medaria Arradondo, attempted to paint Chauvin as a rogue officer going far beyond his training and regulations in his use of force. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” Arradondo told the trial. The defence suggested Chauvin was merely following his training by the Minneapolis police. Nelson put it to Arradondo that his department’s policies did permit neck restraints under certain circumstances at the time of Chauvin’s death. These included the “unconscious neck restraint” used to cut off the blood flow to the brain. However, that hold was only supposed to be used on people “exhibiting active aggression” or sustained resistance to arrest. Arradondo said there had been such a policy but there was no justification for the continued pressure on Floyd’s neck after he stopped resisting. The day began with an attempt by Morries Hall, the passenger in the vehicle with Floyd at the time of his detention, to invoke his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination and not give evidence. Previous witnesses testified that Hall supplied drugs to Floyd. The prosecution opposed the application for Hall to be granted a blanket right not to testify on the grounds that there are relevant questions that do not risk self-incrimination. The judge asked for a list of questions that might be asked. Three other officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial continues.

  • Maradona lawyer blasts star's daughters over inheritance dispute

    Diego Maradona's former lawyer has hit back at the late Argentine football legend's daughters after his offices were raided by anti-fraud police, accusing them of abandoning their father.

  • Man City blame coronavirus for £126 million loss

    Premier League leaders Manchester City blamed a £126 million ($175 million) net loss last season on a series of factors caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jennifer Garner Gives Hugs to Middle Schoolers in Behind-the-Scenes Video from Filming of Yes Day

    The actress noted that the scene was filmed "juuuuust before Covid, thank goodness"

  • Haaland spearheads Dortmund threat to Man City

    Erling Braut Haaland is looking to add to his sensational Champions League record as Borussia Dortmund aim to upset Manchester City's next step towards a potential quadruple of trophies in their quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday.

  • Tuchel confirms ‘heated’ Rudiger, Kepa bust-up in Chelsea training

    Tuchel confirmed reports that Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga had a disagreement in training, to put it politely.

  • Toddler wanders from home into storm drain tunnel and drowns, Pennsylvania police say

    He was found after a two-hour search.

  • MercadoLibre to Double Its Workforce and Triple Spending in Mexico to Fuel Growth

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) was already the e-commerce leader in Latin America, before its growth was accelerated by the pandemic. The e-commerce and digital payments powerhouse plans to double its workforce over the coming year, increasing its employee base to 32,000, up from 15,500 to close out 2020. Nearly 11,000 of the new staff will support its rapidly expanding fulfillment and delivery network, Mercado Envios, in a page taken directly out of the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook.

  • The Pernicious Myth of Shrinking Public-School Budgets

    Some myths never die. The Biden administration just proposed another $100 billion for school-building upgrades on top of the mostly unspent $193 billion in stimulus funding Congress had already allocated to K–12 education over the past year. Yet major media outlets are still repeating the verifiably false assertion that U.S. public-school budgets have been shrinking for decades. Just last week, a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed columnist claimed that “state lawmakers have drastically reduced state funding for public schools over the last generation.” That statement is not true. Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education confirm that total per-student, inflation-adjusted public-school funding has increased by 48 percent since 2000 and by 73 percent since 1990. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics go back further and show that such funding has increased 117 percent since 1980 and by 201 percent since 1970. That’s right — Pennsylvania’s education spending per student has tripled in real terms over the last half century. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate Pennsylvania’s public schools received about $20,435 in funding per student in 2018, which was about 38 percent higher than the national average at the time, and about 76 percent higher than the Keystone State’s current average private-school tuition. Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau also reveal that about 29 percent of Pennsylvania’s entire state budget goes toward education. Worst of all is that the Inquirer was forced to correct the same erroneous assertion less than a year and a half ago. In December 2019, an Inquirer reporter claimed that public education had seen “drastic cuts to funding over the last few decades.” When pressed, the outlet changed that false statement to another false claim: that public education had seen “drastic cuts to funding over the last decade.” Data from Pennsylvania and nationwide proved both of those statements to be false. But instead of retracting the article or changing the argument when presented with the facts, the journalist stuck with the same narrative after finally correcting the verifiably false claims about funding cuts. This myth is persistent and widespread. After I pressured editors for eight days in 2019, for example, the Washington Post corrected a piece by the dean of the University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education, which had falsely claimed that “public funding for schools has actually decreased since the late 1980s, adjusting for constant dollars.” As the correction states, “This was not the case. In fact, funding at the federal, state and local levels has increased between the 1980s and 2019.” Again, although this claim was central to the thesis of the Post’s piece, the outlet preserved the story’s argument — that we just need to throw more money at the problem — instead of retracting the article entirely. In fact, to this day, the subheading still says that “the one thing we haven’t tried in the past 30 years is sufficiently investing in our schools,” even though the U.S. has increased inflation-adjusted spending per student by 39 percent since 1990. Peddling this false narrative leads us to do more of the same thing over and over again. Voters may be more likely to support throwing good money after bad at the system without success if they believe the lie that we’ve been decreasing public-school funding for decades. For instance, a nationally representative survey conducted in 2020 by Education Next asked respondents how much the U.S. spent on K–12 education per student. Perhaps because of the constant stream of misinformation in mainstream-media outlets, respondents guessed that the U.S. only spent $8,140 per student per year, or about 44 percent less than the actual amount at that time. The same survey found that informing a randomly selected group of respondents of the real spending amounts reduced its members’ chances of supporting more school spending by about 24 percent. The reality is that simply pouring more money into the system is unlikely to fix it unless there are real incentives to spend that money wisely. We’ve substantially increased public-school funding for decades without meaningful improvements in educational outcomes. The latest data from the Nation’s Report Card found that only 24 and 37 percent of U.S. twelfth-graders were proficient in math and reading, respectively, in 2019 — and only 15 percent of eighth-graders were proficient in U.S. History in 2018. Stanford University economist Eric Hanushek also reviewed nearly 400 studies on the topic and concluded that “there is not a strong or consistent relationship between student performance and school resources.” One problem is that additional public-school funding often doesn’t make its way into the classroom. Kennesaw State University’s Ben Scafidi has revealed that inflation–adjusted K–12 education spending per student increased by 27 percent between 1992 and 2014 in the U.S. — but that teacher salaries dropped by 2 percent in real terms over the same period. At the same time, in Pennsylvania, inflation-adjusted K–12 education spending per student increased by 38 percent, while teacher salaries dropped by 3 percent in constant dollars. Dr. Scafidi additionally found that the number of full-time teachers in the U.S. increased two and a half times as fast as the number of students between 1950 and 2015 — and that the number of administrators and other staff increased more than seven times as fast as the number of students over the same period. Data from the U.S. Department of Education similarly indicate that the number of administrative staff grew over ten times faster than the number of students between 2000 and 2017. Allocating resources toward administrative bloat and staffing surges is great for teachers’ unions, because it gives them more political power in numbers and more revenues from additional dues-paying members. But those kinds of spending decisions reduce the likelihood that individual teachers will see meaningful increases in their salaries over time. The problem is that the public-school monopoly currently has little incentive to allocate new resources toward the students in the classrooms, because public-school families usually don’t have meaningful exit options. In fact, at least five studies on the topic each find that competition from nearby private and charter schools generally leads to higher salaries for teachers in the traditional public-school system, because competition gives their employers stronger incentives to spend money wisely. It’s long past time for us to fix the messed up incentive structure that’s baked into the public-school system by funding students directly and empowering families. Until we get our priorities right and fund students instead of institutions, those institutions will never be motivated to cater to the needs of students and their families.

  • California to fully reopen economy June 15 if COVID rates remain stable

    California will aim to fully reopen its economy on June 15 if COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low and vaccine supplies adequately cover people ages 16 and older, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Tuesday.Why it matters: More people have died of the coronavirus in California than in any other state. Newsom has faced a growing recall effort in recent months as Californians have called on him to lift heavy-handed restrictions on businesses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic," Newsom said at a briefing. "We will need to remain vigilant and continue the practices that got us here — wearing masks and getting vaccinated — but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter."20 million doses have been administered in California, with 4 million doses administered "under the more important equity metric," Newsom said. California has put aside 40% of its vaccine doses for its hardest-hit communities, Reuters reports."Those two milestones are significant," Newsom said. But the coronavirus and its variants are "still prevalent, still deadly, still a challenge that we need to tackle," he added.The governor maintained the importance of following social distancing and said a mask mandate will remain in place even as restrictions are lifted.The big picture: About 34.2% of California's over-16 population has received one dose, while 18.1% are fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.The state has been receiving around 1 to 2 million vaccines per week from the federal government in recent weeks, Newsom said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Elementary student took a half-pound of cocaine to school in backpack, NC deputies say

    The child attends an elementary school of about 450 students in New Bern.

  • Woman shot dead by Miami-Dade police during eviction at Brickell apartment, cops say

    A woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon by Miami-Dade police officers after she fired on them while they served an eviction at a Brickell high-rise apartment building, the agency said.

  • Home of the Week: This Soaring $32 Million Bahamian Mansion Comes With a Porsche and a Range Rover

    This spread comes with its own private sandy cove, a private boat dock, and a pool that looks out over the lagoon.

  • Father got upset with his 16-year-old son over grades. He beat teen up, deputies say

    A 16-year-old suffered multiple injuries late Friday in his Springtown home, according to deputies

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data

    The World Health Organization expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 outweigh any risks, its regulatory director said on Tuesday. The WHO is closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification. A senior official at Europe's medicines regulator has said there is a clear "association" between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown.

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

    Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.