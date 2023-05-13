Irving police investigate officer-involved shooting; no officers injured. police say
The Irving Police Department is working an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening.
Police said in a tweet that the shooting took place in the area of State Highway 183 between Belt Line Road and Story Road.
No officers were injured and the suspect was receiving medical attention, according to police.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as all eastbound lanes of State Highway 183 are shut down near the scene.