Irving police pursue charges against mother of 8-month-old girl who died in fall from car

Four warrants have been obtained by the Irving Police Department in connection to the death of an 8-month-old girl, Kassidy Smith, who fell from the right passenger side of a vehicle on Nov. 14 and was hit and killed by another car.

Tangela Smith, the mother of Kassidy, faces charges of injury to a child (serious bodily injury) and three counts of endangering other children who were in her car, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said there were four children — ages 6 years, 3 years, 2 years and 8 months old — in the vehicle and two child safety seats, neither of which were in use.

Kassidy was hit about 10:30 a.m. at North MacArthur Boulevard and Ranchview Drive by what Irving police said was possibly a black sedan. The driver continued without stopping and police do not believe the driver of the car knew they hit the child.

During a news conference on Nov. 15, police were unsure if the door was ajar and opened when the car made a left turn or if the door was opened by one of the children inside. At the time, police said it was unclear if a child safety lock was in use during the time of the accident and if there was any possibility such a lock could have failed.

Irving police announced the charges against Smith after saying Texas Child Protective Services would help investigate to determine if any charges should be filed against her.

Anyone who witnessed Kassidy being struck, was in the area or has information on the case is asked to call an investigator at 972-721-2561.