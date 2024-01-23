Irving police search for suspect wanted in double homicide of mother, daughter

Authorities in North Texas are looking for a suspect wanted in the Friday night double homicide of a mother and daughter, the Irving Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

At around 8:50 p.m. Friday, Irving police responded to a call about a shooting in the 2000 block of West Irving Blvd.

Callers told police that two victims were injured in the shooting.

One victim, identified as 55-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The second victim, Medina Rodriguez’s 23-year-old daughter Nayeli Bolanos Medina, was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Hector Matute, 33, also known as Hector Paguada. He is wanted on a capital murder charge.

Today's top stories:

→ Navy SEAL who died on mission had North Texas ties

→ Doctors, nurses stayed calm for 'Herculean task' treating explosion patients

→ Too many Fort Worth ISD students miss too much school

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Matute and the victims knew each other, but the motive for the shooting is unknown, police say.

Irving police ask anyone with information about Matute and his whereabouts to contact their local police department. Police also ask the public to not attempt contacting or apprehending the suspect.