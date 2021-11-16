Irving police searching for missing child with learning disabilities

Irving police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl with a learning disability, according to a news release.

Police said Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson ran away from her home in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Because of her learning disability, police said, she can get confused when walking around and does not like to be touched. She may run if approached by a stranger and may not answer to being called.

If you find Tammy, police ask that you call them and do not try to contact her. Instead, immediately call 911 and watch her until police arrive.

Tammy was last seen wearing a blue shirt and multicolored Vans shoes. She could be wearing a white backpack with red stripes.

Police are asking anybody with security cameras in the area of Story Road and Cartwright Street to review footage from that night. Anybody with information about her location is asked to contact Irving police at 972-273-1010.