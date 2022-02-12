Irving police seeking public’s help in locating car they say is connected to a murder

Police in Irving are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people they said shot and murdered a 19-year-old man on Thursday morning.

Police said the victim was in a car stopped at a red light when another vehicle, possibly a 2018 Toyota Corolla with a slate metallic color and dark tinted windows, pulled up next to him.

The front seat passenger of the Corolla “leaned his arm” out the window and shot the 19-year-old multiple times, according to a news release from Irving police. The 19-year-old was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released because next of kin have not been notified.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle, which they said had its license plates covered at the time of the shooting.