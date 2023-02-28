Irving rapper 2G.Kaash arrested in fatal Dallas shooting; previous murder case dismissed

A 20-year-old North Texas rapper was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting, the Dallas Police Department announced Tuesday.

Ghazi Harris, who is a Dallas-Fort Worth rapper known as 2G.Kaash, is facing a murder charge and was being held Tuesday in the Dallas County Jail.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 5900 block of North Central Expressway Service Road.

When police arrived, they found Khurram Ali, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound in a car, according to the preliminary investigation.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Ali to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

A friend of Ali’s, who refused to identify himself, told police that Ali was going to meet Harris to buy marijuana, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Text messages between the victim and suspect also confirm that, police wrote in the affidavit.

Security guards at Premier Place and The Beeman Hotel told police that they witnessed the shooting. Witnesses described two vehicle parked next to each other in a lot.

Witnesses said they saw Ali’s SUV start to drive away, heard a gunshot and saw the SUV hit an unoccupied vehicle. A trash bag fell out of the victim’s SUV, and three people ran from the SUV to the suspects’ car, which was a dark-colored sedan, the affidavit says.

According to the warrant, phone records show a message sent from Harris to Ali at 10:53 p.m. said, “You gone try to runoff on me?”

Crime scene technicians confirmed Harris’ handprint was found on Ali’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Harris — who was 18 at the time — was also arrested in February 2021 and accused of fatally shooting Keenon Culver, 35, in Irving after getting involved in a family fight.

Court records show a grand jury declined to indict Harris in the 2021 shooting.

Irving police said that Harris had attempted to break up a fight between Culver, Culver’s son, and the son’s mother, according to a warrant.

When the fight stopped, Harris kept telling Culver’s son not to run away, according to the warrant. That upset Culver and he walked up to Harris. Culver was not armed, according to Irving police.

Harris pulled out a pistol and fired one round, hitting Culver in the chest, Irving police alleged.

Harris recently signed a deal with Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang Records.

The Jan. 19 shooting remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the Dallas homicide is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-2543 or at timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.