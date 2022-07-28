Irving teacher molested 7-year-old girl, then went to teach in another school, police say

A former Irving elementary school teacher has been arrested and accused of molesting one of his students in the second grade during the 2020-21 school year, Irving police said Thursday.

Irving police believe other students may have been sexually abused by the teacher.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Victor Hugo Moreno, who was arrested last week and posted $15,000 bond.

He faces charges of continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator, Irving police said..

The 28-year-old former teacher is accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl who was in the second grade at Townsell Elementary in Irving. Moreno was her teacher.

Irving school district officials received an outcry in the spring semester of the 2021-22 school year.

Moreno resigned from the Irving school district at the end of the 2021 school year after failing to meet his certification requirements, Irving police said.

Moreno taught in the Plano school district during the 2021-22 school year and was fired because of a code of conduct violation, police said.

School officials are encouraging anyone whose whose child could have interacted with Moreno in the Irving and Plano school districts to talk with their children, family members, and friends to make them aware of Moreno.

If you know of a victim or are a victim, contact the Irving Police Department at 972- 273-1010 or dial 911.