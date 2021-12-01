Irvington man accused of rape after meeting on dating app; defense claims sex consensual

Editor's note: This criminal case against Kurt Wehrle was dismissed in July 2021. The charge was dropped in his favor.

An Irvington man faces a first-degree rape charge after he forced himself on a woman during their second date, according to authorities.

Kurt Wehrle, 58, was arrested Monday afternoon by Irvington police detectives following a month-long investigation.

Wehrle and the victim met on a dating app in March. The victim alleges that Wehrle forcibly raped her at his Irvington home after a second date, police said.

But Wehrle's defense attorney, Jeff Greco, said the sex between his client and the alleged victim was consensual. After the second date in late March, Greco said Wehrle and the victim quarantined together through part of the pandemic and the two had sex multiple times following the alleged incident.

Wehrle eventually broke up with the alleged victim in June and then a week later, she texted him, accusing him of rape on that second date, Greco said. A week after that, Irvington police reached out to Wehrle about the accusation, Greco said.

