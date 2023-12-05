Irvington woman charged in Roxbury Motel shooting that left victim with severe injuries

An Irvington woman has been arrested in a shooting at the Roxbury Motel in October, while another male suspect remains at large, authorities stated on Tuesday morning.

Auraceli Maldonado, 24, was detained in Middleburg, Florida, on Nov. 2, two weeks after the Oct. 18 incident, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. An investigation determined Maldonado was one of two suspects who met with the shooting victim, a 36-year-old man, at the motel on Route 46.

Surveillance footage from the day of the shooting shows a Honda Accord with New York registration arriving in the motel parking lot to meet the victim. A man and a woman are seen exiting the vehicle, and the woman is armed with "an AR-style rifle" during the meeting, according to the prosecutor's office statement.

The Roxbury Motel

Authorities believe Maldonado and the male suspect robbed the victim, who was shot in the leg during a struggle, and fled the scene. Maldonado was identified as the owner of a Honda Accord seen traveling through East Hanover shortly after the incident.

The victim was taken to a medical center with "severe but not life-threatening injuries," the prosecutor's office said.

Maldonado was extradited to New Jersey from Florida and is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility. The male suspect has not been apprehended or charged.

Maldonado faces several charges, including first-degree armed robbery, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She is scheduled for a pre-indictment conference on Jan. 9.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Roxbury NJ Motel shooting leads to arrest of Irvington woman