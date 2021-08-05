Irwin fireman pleads guilty for role in mobile home blaze

Aug. 5—A felony arson charge filed against an Irwin firefighter was dismissed Wednesday as part of a plea bargain that the prosecutor said came at the direction of the property owner whose vacant mobile home was destroyed in the blaze.

Shawn Richard Mann, 25, of North Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in connection with the April 27 fire at an abandoned mobile home on Brookville Road.

"It was a dilapidated structure and the owner intended to knock it down," said Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Tom Grace. "He said he knew the guy (and) was helping him out in getting rid of the structure."

Police said the burned property was abandoned, had no utility service and was owned by Mann's former employer, Schade Landscaping Inc.

According to court records, Irwin fire Chief Justin Mochar told police he previously rejected a request from Mann to burn the abandoned trailer for a training exercise. Police said Mann confessed to setting the fire and sending messages to other firefighters to be ready to battle the blaze.

Mann was not among the crews from multiple fire departments that responded to the blaze, Mochar said earlier this year.

Mochar could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Mann to serve one year on probation.

"He accepted responsibility for his actions," said defense attorney Ken Noga.

