Irwin man charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI in connection with fatal '22 Churchill crash

Jun. 15—An Irwin man turned himself in to authorities after he was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, in connection with a fatal 2022 crash, according to police.

Troy Modrak, 28, of Irwin, surrendered to county detectives on Thursday after being charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangering and a host of traffic violations.

Modrak is accused of traveling the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of the Parkway East in the early-morning hours of July 9, 2022. Police said Modrak was driving through the Churchill area when he struck an oncoming driver, causing the car to spin and overturn.

The vehicle's passenger, Thomas Ligon, 47, of Monroeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Modrak was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30 in Pittsburgh Municipal Court, according to court records.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.