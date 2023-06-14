Irwin man facing charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI for fatal wrong-way crash on I-376

An Irwin man is facing a list of charges in connection to a 2022 wrong-way crash on Interstate 376 that resulted in the death of a Monroeville man.

State police charged Troy Modrak, 28, with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, for the July 2022 fatal crash.

According to the police report, Modrak was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck west in the eastbound lanes when he struck a Honda HRV in Churchill.

The driver was severely injured. The passenger, Thomas Linwood Ligon, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman dead, 2 other people hospitalized after shooting in Oakland 5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in Springdale Greensburg woman charged with aiding suicide after allegedly sending ‘heinous’ messages VIDEO: New plan suggests adding GetGo location in Homewood DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts