Irwin man indicted for child pornography possession

Feb. 3—An Irwin man faces arraignment later this month on a federal charge that he possessed child pornography, according to court filings.

The grand jury indictment filed this week accused Thomas Crosby, 27, of having images of pornography involving children younger than 12 on Oct. 16, 2020. It was unclear from court filings how investigators were led to him.

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, according to the indictment. He was being summoned to federal court in Pittsburgh for an arraignment on Feb. 23.

Crosby did not have an attorney listed in court records. He could not be reached.

He also is under indictment in federal court in New Mexico on similar accusations. In that case, he is accused of possessing child pornography between June and November 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of two flash drives, a computer and a cell phone, according to the September 2020 indictment.

Crosby is awaiting trial in that case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .