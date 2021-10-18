Irwin police arrest man they said became combative with first responders, officers

Oct. 18—A 49-year-old Trafford man who police say became combative with paramedics and officers responding to a call Friday was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault on police officers and making terroristic threats.

Irwin EMS were dispatched to Vine Street about 8:30 p.m. Friday to assist Paul Hudak, who said he fell against a table and injured himself. They soon requested police assistance, saying Hudak was being "very combative and throwing things," police reported.

Patrolman Eric Williams reported that he and Lt. Michael Thomas he had to restrain Hudak after they arrived because Hudak became "aggressive" and struck one officer's hands as they attempted to calm him.

Williams reported that when officers informed Hudak he was going to be arrested "a brief struggle ensued" and Hudak was taken to the ground.

"Let me go and I will kill you," Williams quoted Hudak is yelling at the officers.

Police reported that Hudak also kicked the officers as he was handcuffed and placed in the patrol car.

Williams reported that Hudak, who was intoxicated, continued to threaten officers as they took him to a local hospital to have his injured ribs treated.

After being released from the hospital, police took Hudak to the county jail, where he was being held on $5,000 bond.

In addition to aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, Hudak also is charged with harassment and resisting arrest.

Hudak did not have an attorney listed in court dockets.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 24.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .