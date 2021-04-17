Irwin woman charged with biting trooper, trying to push drugs down station drain

Apr. 16—An Irwin woman is behind bars after, state police say, she bit a trooper during a drunken-driving arrest and attempted to push drugs down a drain while being processed at the station, according to court papers.

Crystal D. Weimer, 43, is charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and related offenses.

Troopers were called to Clay Avenue in Mt. Pleasant Township at 12:40 a.m. Thursday for a report of an erratic driver that nearly struck vehicles parked in a lot. They were told the driver was Weimer, who police said was found inside an apartment arguing with a family member, according to court papers.

Weimer appeared intoxicated and she told investigators she had been drinking at bars and gas stations, according to court papers. She was arrested on suspicion of drunken-driving and police said she became belligerent and aggressive, biting a trooper on the hand.

While at the state police station in Greensburg being processed, police say they saw Weimer using a water bottle to pour liquid on a crushed white substance at her feet, pushing it toward a floor drain, according to court papers. Police said a test of the substance showed it was methamphetamine.

She was arraigned Thursday afternoon and is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bond. An April 28 preliminary hearing is set. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

In 2016, a judge dismissed homicide and related charges against Weimer in connection with the 2001 beating death of a man in Connellsville. She spent 11 years behind bars on a third-degree homicide conviction.

A new trial was granted in the case because a forensic dentist whose testimony helped convict Weimer in 2006 called it "junk science" during 2015 hearing. During trial, the forensic dentist testified that a bite mark on the victim's hand matched a dental impression Weimer gave police.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .