Is coronavirus 'just a cold' or a reason to self-quarantine? Trump supporters seem split.





The worsening coronavirus outbreak gripping the nation has prompted some of President Trump’s closest allies and aides to self-quarantine at home — while other prominent supporters continue to minimize the risk in public.

Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr worked from home Friday, the White House reported, after Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus after developing symptoms of COVID-19.

But when interviewed Friday on “Fox & Friends,” Liberty University president and Trump confidant Jerry Falwell Jr. made his case that fears about coronavirus have been overblown and are being used against the president.

President Trump with Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. (Steve Helber/AP)

“It’s just strange to me how many are overreacting. The H1N1 virus in 2009 killed 17,000 people; it was the flu also, I think, and there was not the same hype,” Falwell said. “You just didn’t see it on the news 24/7, and it makes you wonder if there’s a political reason for that. You know, impeachment didn’t work and the Mueller report didn’t work, and Article 25 didn’t work, so maybe now this is their next ... attempt to get Trump.”

H1N1 was an unusually virulent flu virus. COVID-19 is not a form of flu.

Falwell then wondered aloud whether the coronavirus was a “Christmas present” from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and the Chinese government.

“It really is something strange going on,” Falwell said, his voice hoarse from an apparent cold.

Conservative radio host and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh has, for weeks, also been portraying the coronavirus as nothing more serious than the common cold.

“This, I’m telling you, when I tell you — when I’ve told you that this virus is the common cold. When I said that, it was based on the number of cases,” Limbaugh said on his March 11 broadcast.” It’s also based on the kind of virus this is. Why do you think this is ‘COVID-19’? This is the 19th coronavirus. They’re not uncommon.”

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

In fact, while there are seven different types of coronaviruses that affect humans — some of which do cause more mild cold symptoms — COVID-19 is short for “Coronavirus Disease 2019,” the year it was first identified.

A day later, Limbaugh suggested that the “hype” surrounding the coronavirus was a chance for Trump’s enemies “to destroy the U.S. economy for the benefit of the Democratic Party.”

Robert Jeffress, a Texas preacher who has been one of Trump’s most visible evangelical supporters, as of Friday was planning to hold a signing for his latest book, “Courageous,” at his 13,000-seat First Baptist megachurch in Dallas.

But the response to the virus from Trump’s most ardent defenders on Capitol Hill has been markedly more cautious.

Senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have placed themselves in self-quarantine after coming into contact with persons who have tested positive for the virus.

Cruz who first came into contact with a person infected with the virus at CPAC, extended his self-quarantine on Friday after learning that he met and shook hands with a Spanish politician in his office who has since tested positive for COVID-19.