Is long-standing U.S. support of Israel beginning to wane?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bebernes
·Senior Editor
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect Thursday after both agreed to halt an 11-day exchange of attacks that left hundreds dead and sparked fears that the two parties could be headed for a full-scale war.

The agreement came one day after President Biden pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a “significant deescalation” of his country’s bombing campaign in Gaza, which killed more than 230 Palestinians. Until that point, Biden had taken a more deferential approach, at least in public, and repeatedly affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself from rocket attacks that killed a dozen Israelis — though media reports suggest he was more forceful in private calls with Netanyahu.

In a short address after the ceasefire was announced, Biden reiterated his support for Israel and said he would continue to pursue “quiet and relentless” diplomacy to prevent violence from reigniting. His nonconfrontational tone, in which he offered no criticism of America’s strongest Middle East ally, is consistent with the approach that’s been at the center of U.S.-Israel relations for decades.

Throughout the conflict, Biden faced pressure from a faction of the Democratic Party that has become increasingly skeptical of the deferential treatment Israel has historically gotten from the U.S. High-profile progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders and members of “the Squad” have called out what they see as human rights violations against the Palestinian people and sought to pare back pro-Israel policies — specifically the billions in military aid the U.S. sends each year. And the pushback isn’t limited to the left wing of the party. A number of relatively moderate Democratic senators called on Biden to be more aggressive in pursuing a ceasefire, even if that meant publicly going against Israel.

Why there’s debate

These vocal critiques from Democrats represent an unprecedented departure from the bipartisan support Israel has long enjoyed from the U.S. It’s unclear, however, whether this criticism will lead to substantive changes in American policy.

Some political analysts see reason to believe the U.S. could be primed to reevaluate its steadfast support of Israel. Polling suggests that growing sympathy for the Palestinian cause among Democratic lawmakers is matched by a similar shift in opinion in the broader public, especially younger Americans. Others say former President Donald Trump’s controversial embrace of Netanyahu made Israel policy a much more partisan issue than it had been in the past. That shift, coupled with widespread doubt that a two-state solution is possible, could mean the political headwinds that have informed the nonconfrontational treatment of Israel may have shifted, some experts say. Biden’s willingness to ramp up pressure on Netanyahu in private may also be a sign of changes in the relationship.

Skeptics argue that Biden’s actions in recent days show just how little the pressure from his party has influenced his decision making. He has reversed some of Trump’s Israel policies but has left some of the most controversial ones in place — most notably the decision to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. And while calling for a ceasefire is a step Trump almost certainly wouldn’t have taken, a number of media reports suggest the Biden administration is reluctant to spend its political capital on tackling the much more challenging — and potentially impossible — goal of brokering a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Others point out that the emerging bloc of Israel critics is still too small to force Biden’s hand through legislation.

What’s next

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to the region in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and help ensure that the ceasefire remains. Biden has pledged to quickly offer humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and help Israel replenish its anti-missile defense system, the Iron Dome.

Perspectives

Public opinion has shifted enough to force real changes in U.S.-Israel policy

“If shifting American sentiment about our relationship with Israel is any indication, the gap between what the American government does for Israel — and to Palestinians — and what the American people think is fair and just has become a chasm that may well create openings for real political change.” — Sarah Leah Witson, American Prospect

The change is gradual, but it’s happening

“It is premature to suggest that the special treatment Israel receives in American politics and policy, and that has previously traversed Republican and Democratic administrations, is definitively over. Yet the dynamics are pushing in that direction and the signs of change are already visible — the question is how far and how fast those will move.” — U.S./Middle East Project president Daniel Levy to Guardian

Israel’s actions are becoming increasingly indefensible

“The changing political winds in Israel have made it easier for the American public to see what many Palestinians say was the reality all along. … Since so much of the Israeli government’s argument relies on painting the two nations’ bond as emerging from a shared set of liberal, democratic values, the deterioration of Israel’s image as a liberal bastion has had political consequences.” — Daniel Marans, HuffPost

Biden is allowing the left to lead him to disaster

“A rational person might see the demands for a cease-fire after Hamas has rained thousands and thousands of rockets upon Israel as insane. But it’s also politically predictable because Pelosi and other establishment Democrats are bending to a growing phenomenon in the Democratic Party: Increasing anti-Israeli influence among hard-left progressives. … The left is the tail wagging the Democratic dog.” — John Kass, Chicago Tribune

The left’s ability to influence Biden on domestic policy hasn’t translated to foreign affairs

“Part of the frustration for progressives is that they feel they've been able to nudge the president on other issues, such as climate change or racial justice, but not on this.” — Asma Khalid, NPR

Biden would be wise to maintain his current approach

“The White House withstood an avalanche of uninformed criticism over its behind-the-scenes role. Publicly bashing Israel or demanding an early cease-fire likely would have only prolonged the suffering in Gaza and the unconscionable attacks against Israeli civilians.” — Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post

Biden already represents a major shift from the approach of the past four years

“Simply not being Trump represents a policy change in itself.” — Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The change in sentiment is too small to force a revision of U.S. Israel policy

“The American chattering class’s growing sympathy for the Palestinians isn’t immaterial. And it could eventually be reflected in public policy. But for the moment, Israel is about as geopolitically secure as it has ever been.” — Eric Levitz, New York

Israel-Palestine simply isn’t a priority for Biden

“I think the Israeli-Palestinian issue just sucked up so much air in previous Democratic administrations that he’s really hesitant to allow that to happen again. We’ve got other equities in the Middle East other than Israel.” — Middle East analyst Mark Perry to New York Times

Years of pro-Palestinian rhetoric hasn’t affected the situation on the ground

“At some point, shouldn’t those public-relations victories and global messaging wins add up to something tangible? Israel and its enemies fight, Israel inflicts more damage on Hamas than Hamas does to Israel, we’re told that Israel has really stepped in it this time, and yet ... the situation remains the same.” — Jim Geraghty, National Review

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images, Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Recommended Stories

  • Biden awards first Medal of Honor to 94-year-old Korean War veteran

    The president gave the nation’s highest military decoration to Ralph Puckett Jr., a 94-year-old Korean War veteran and retired Army colonel who was wounded in a battle against Chinese soldiers in Korea more than 70 years ago.

  • Soothe sore muscles fast with this top-rated vibrating massage ball: ‘Everything I have been looking for’

    Oh, hello relief.

  • Can this paella robot cook better than a chef?

    Can a robot cook paella better than a human?Paella chef Maria Munoz thinks so"It is spectacular, very good. It tastes great. And the rice has surprised me."Location: Madrid, SpainSpanish company BR5 developed this paella-making robotfeaturing an electronically-controlled stove and mechanical armIts makers say international hotel chains are interested in the technology(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FOUNDER OF ROBOT COMPANY BR5 ENRIQUE LILLO, SAYING:"In our country the rice, paella topic is a bit controversial, and we recognize that, but abroad we have been congratulated. People abroad have understood it much better. In the end, this would not exist if chefs and cooks weren't creating recipes. Of course, rice made in a family atmosphere on a Sunday will always taste different. The rice we make with our family, for our friends, is different, we are not aiming to achieving that. Our goal is to travel around the world and be able to eat the same rice that we eat in our country in a different country."

  • Israel and Hamas ceasefire, Japan approves AZN, MRNA vaccines, BBC slammed by royal family

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's World View: Israel and Hamas ceasefire, Japan approves AZN, MRNA vaccines, BBC slammed by royal family.

  • Plans for new county jail at KC trailer park stall after land price nearly doubles

    Jackson County might not build its new jail on the site of an east Kansas City trailer park after the owner demanded almost double the price previously agreed to, The Star has learned.

  • The Covid-19 pandemic has left thousands of Indians unemployed—perhaps forever

    "The jolt to the recovery process is going to push out some businesses from the market, leading to closures and therefore long-term job losses."

  • Sculpt Your Legs And Lift Your Butt With This 15-Minute Workout

    These hamstring exercises are the key to both, btw.

  • Netanyahu's prospects bolstered amid Israel-Hamas fighting

    Israel has been at war with Hamas, Jewish-Arab mob violence has erupted inside Israel, and the West Bank is experiencing its deadliest unrest in years. Now, after Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers waged their fourth war in just over a decade, Netanyahu’s fortunes have changed dramatically. “If we had a government, security considerations would not be mixed with political considerations,” opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on Facebook.

  • A Russian Doll, Barn Theatre, review: this EU referendum confession is a Remainer tall tale

    Our theatres are flinging open their doors again, so it’s only natural to hurtle back towards them, arms outstretched. There’s a peculiar irony, though, about A Russian Doll, Cat Goscovitch’s new play, which opened yesterday at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester. This industrious rural venue has led the way with a series of groundbreaking digital offerings since the pandemic began. And yet, although their first attendable offering of the year can be streamed, if any show had warranted a radical, innovative, tech-savvy spin, it was this one. Goscovitch has scripted a well-researched, short and droll – if conventional – monologue about life in a Russian online “troll factory” where the prime manufacturing export is political mischief. Actually, as twentysomething Masha (Rachel Redford) explains, to describe the Internet Research Agency in St Petersburg (accused by the US of meddling in the 2016 presidential election) as a “troll factory” undersells the sophistication of its activities. This isn’t simply a case of being combative on social media, she says: “I didn’t troll people, I became them – that’s a higher art.” In the run-up to the 2016 EU referendum, Masha – a hard-up, Brontë-loving student of literature – slides down a slippery slope into Machiavelli mode. Exchanging scruples for rubles, she adopts British personae and posts online some innocuous items about baking mixed with “mild anti-European rhetoric”. Before you can say dezinformatsiya, she’s slyly engaging an “influencer” with 500,000 supporters, using a sexual harassment story to stoke Islamophobia and concern about Turkey’s would-be accession to the EU – and potentially bolstering the Brexit vote. When the Leave result rolls in, a triumphant Masha takes credit as part of the victorious cyber-army – a claim that will be caviar for any Remainer conspiracists in the audience, though real-world confirmation of such targeted (and decisive) meddling is still proving elusive. James Graham’s TV drama Brexit: The Uncivil War, which foregrounded the Dominic Cummings factor, has already trumped Goscovitch’s take. Besides, maybe the UK just wanted Brexit? And by shifting responsibility from the Kremlin to the (fictional) factory bosses trying to play the markets, A Russian Doll misses a chance to assess Russia’s long-term strategy of sowing discord in the West. It’s presented on a stylish, office-like set; director Nicolas Kent used to run the Tricycle (now Kiln) in north-west London, and has form in staging political productions. Goscovitch’s piece, meanwhile, bears a passing affinity to Good, the 1981 play written by her father CP Taylor, which showed how an ordinary German citizen becomes embroiled in the Nazi machine. A Russian Doll lacks Good’s dramatic edge. Its anti-heroine shifts inconsistently between guilty concern and defiant compliance. Still, there are sobering insights into the mechanics of personal data-harvesting – beware those baiting online quizzes – and it’s all delivered by Redford’s smart-dressed Masha with a forthright confidence and a heavy, Bond-villain Russian accent. “This isn’t just one Trojan horse moving into a city – this is millions of Trojan horses, living and breathing in every home,” she bluntly advises. We have been warned. Until June 13. Info: 01285 648255; barntheatre.org.uk. Then transfers to the Arcola, London E8, dates TBC. Info: arcolatheatre.com

  • This Time, the Royals Are Ready for Prince Harry to Reveal More Secrets to Oprah

    Joe Pugliese/CBSThis Friday, Harry and Oprah’s new multipart documentary on mental health will screen on Apple’s streaming service (to the mild irritation, one imagines, of Apple’s rivals Netflix, who are said to have given Harry and Meghan a cool $100m deal.)The Me You Can’t See, while pitched as a documentary about mental health in general, will most likely be of widest interest to the public for the specifics of Harry’s own story, and the manner of his public rehearsal of it.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Use Archie’s 2nd Birthday to Fundraise for COVID VaccinesWill Harry weep? Will he blame his father for failing to protect him in the wake of his mother’s death? Will he talk in more detail about the exact nature of the therapy he has received?While previously the prospect of such an invasive and revealing documentary would have sent the royals into a tailspin, they must be getting used to it these days and Buckingham Palace maintained its customary aura of calm Wednesday.Official royal accounts on social media chose to focus on the news of Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy, rather than congratulate Harry and Meghan on their third wedding anniversary. In another business-as-usual semaphore, Kate Middleton turned out for the grand, post-COVID re-opening of London’s Victoria and Albert museum. Wearing a mask and a demure Alessandra Rich dress, there could hardly be a less disruptive statement of royal continuity. The theme of the V&A’s big reopening exhibition was, appropriately enough, Alice in Wonderland.If the institution of monarchy was merely feigning complete indifference to the now all-too familiar prospect of yet another brickbat being lobbed at it courtesy of Oprah and the Sussexes, it was certainly doing a very convincing job.The Sussex camp, meanwhile, was doing its best to up the ante. The couple chose their wedding anniversary (can it really only be three years they walked down the aisle?) to announce on their Archewell website that they are opening a new community and vaccination hub in COVID-hit India. Meanwhile, journalists were being sent out personal notes from Oprah, in which she recalled the new series had sprung from a conversation about mental health with Harry, and a trailer for the show went heavy on images of Harry, Meghan, and even Archie.To judge from both the trailer and a promotional podcast interview by Harry last week, Harry is prepared to sacrifice his privacy for these films. That the series will include an analysis of his trauma at the death of his mother and his anger with his father for his cold parenting and the “genetic pain” handed down to him has been well telegraphed.The prospect of Harry using his personal trauma to promote a TV show would once have sent shivers down the spine of courtiers at Buckingham Palace, but not now. The palace’s quiet confidence this week reflects the fact that Harry and Meghan’s attacks on them so far, while upsetting, embarrassing and somewhat bewildering to the individual family members concerned on a human level, are increasingly understood—to the enormous relief of palace spinners—to be ineffective and even counterproductive.The monarchy is, generally, a beloved institution in the U.K., and Queen Elizabeth especially so. Astonishingly the first Oprah interview, which painted a hideous picture of an uncaring and racist institution, actually provoked an outpouring of support for Her Majesty.The death of Prince Philip a few weeks later, and the quiet stoicism of the lonely queen at his stripped down, COVID-compliant funeral, only reinforced the sympathy.The revelation in Wednesday’s Sun that one of the queen’s new puppies has died at 5 months seems unlikely to have been ordered up by even the most calculating of courtiers, but one can hardly think of a more humanizing storyline if indeed Harry does once again seek to cast the royals as lacking in basic humanity.British approval ratings for the monarchy were essentially unaffected when Meghan and Harry launched their first attack on the royals courtesy of Oprah back in March, but the couple themselves suffered a vertiginous drop in popularity, and have continued to do so. Some 60 percent of Britons now believe the couple should either be stripped of, or voluntarily stop using, their Duke and Duchess titles, according to a YouGov poll, carried out on May 17.Polling firm YouGov found that 36 percent of Britons said after the Oprah interview that their sympathies lay with the queen compared to just 22 percent who said theirs were with Meghan and Harry. In America, of course, it was a very different story: YouGov U.S. asked the same question of Americans and found that just 13 percent supported the queen while 29 percent supported Harry and Meghan.Another example: YouGov U.S. polled 1,400 Americans after Oprah: 54 percent said they had a “favorable” opinion of Harry, while 48 percent had a favorable opinion of Meghan. (Interestingly, only 10 percent of Donald Trump voters like Meghan).Such figures won’t bother the royals—they lost America long ago after all—but the extraordinary divergence of opinion by nation speaks volumes about the canny marketing decision the Sussexes have made to focus their efforts on America, where they have much higher public support and likeability ratings (although Harry would do well to avoid to many more incidents like his description last week of the First Amendment as “bonkers.” Fox News’ Sean Hannity used the clip to call Harry a “right royal pain in the ass.”)While the exact contents of the show have yet to be revealed, the reality is that few people will be tuning in to gather pearls of wisdom about mental fitness from other participants such as Gwen Stefani.Everybody knows it is Harry’s story that is box office here, and all the evidence available so far suggests Harry won’t hold back when it comes to laying the blame on his family for his own mental health difficulties.The reaction of the palace? For now, at least, it’s simply a case of Keep Calm and Carry On.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New bombings in Israel, Gaza amid reports of possible cease-fire

    Despite potential for an imminent cease-fire, Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip overnight as the Palestinian militant group Hamas resumed rocket attacks. As of Thursday, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, most intercepted by Israel's iron dome defense system. The violence between Israel and Gaza has left nearly 250 Palestinians dead.

  • The US has quietly told Israel it can't publicly support its aggression in Gaza for much longer, report says

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have told his Israeli counterpart he expects fighting to wind down, though Israel has vowed to press on.

  • Bitcoin stages fresh selloff as China reiterates crypto crackdown plans

    Bitcoin on Friday saw a resumption of a selloff that commenced in Wednesday, as China underscored its plan to crack down on the nascent crypto sector.

  • Why we're fading the Atlanta Falcons in 2021

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Fitzmaurice to talk about why they're both not high on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming fantasy season. Is Ryan's draft stock artificially inflated by Kyle Pitts hype? Can Julio Jones stay on the field for 16 games ever again? Scott & Pat explain why the Falcons may be a risky bet in 2021. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Boston Radio Host Matt Siegel Storms Off Air Over Demi Lovato Joke

    Boston radio host Matt Siegel stormed off the air Wednesday in protest of not being able to joke about Demi Lovato’s announcement that they’re nonbinary. It’s unclear if Siegel actually ended his show. The “Matty in the Morning” host and four-decade radio vet abruptly departed his Kiss 108 program, declaring, “Matty out.” A representative for WXKS-FM did not immediately return a request for comment, though the Boston Globe noted that the station’s general manager, Alan Chartrand, insisted, “Everything is going to be fine.” The Globe also said Siegel himself said “no,” he will not return to the show. NBC News Boston, however, reported that Siegel said he has an “obligation” to his team and will return on Thursday. After the incident on Wednesday, an audio clip from Siegel’s show made the rounds on Twitter. In it, he said the station “pulled the plug” on him when he spoke about Lovato, and his issues with that “are not personal,” but professional. ‘Matty, out’: Audio clip of Matt Siegel (Matty in the Morning) @Kiss108 apparently quitting live on the air this morning (via Kevin Doyle) pic.twitter.com/YToNubWkJr— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) May 19, 2021 Siegel complained of not being able to express his opinion, whether it is anti-Donald Trump or “anti-woke.” “Basically what I’m told is I can talk about light, funny things like where the Jonas Brothers are gonna be, but I can’t do what I really want to do, which is just be a funny comic who tells it like it is,” he fumed. “So I’m ending my portion of the radio show right now.” He told his listeners he loved them and added, “I am the biggest of all time and they said, ‘Shut up Matt. Stop talking.’ Well, I hope you’re happy because I just stopped talking. Matty out.” “40+ years of Matt Siegel’s legacy just came to a halt. Boston radio has died today,” a Twitter account dedicated to the Boston radio scene subsequently declared. Lovato announced early Wednesday morning that they are nonbinary and now use they/them pronouns. In posts across their social media, the pop singer said, “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.” Read original story Boston Radio Host Matt Siegel Storms Off Air Over Demi Lovato Joke At TheWrap

  • AOC, Rashida Tlaib introduce Israel arms sales resolution that could set up unprecedented House debate

    A contingent of progressive House Democrats, headlined by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), will introduce a resolution seeking to block a United States-proposed $735 million sale of bombs to Israel, Jewish Currents reports. The news comes after Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee backed away from requesting the White House delay the arms sale. Ocasio-Cortez appeared to confirm the plan in a Wednesday tweet outlining why she believes the U.S. should not be aiding Israel militarily during its ongoing conflict with Hamas, which has involved the Israeli Defense Forces carrying out air raids in Gaza that have killed more than 200 Palestinians in retaliation for rocket strikes on Israel. The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing. We have a responsibility to protect human rights. https://t.co/OctBNYFpwp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2021 It's unlikely the resolution will pass the House, but Jewish Currents notes it could still "set up an unprecedented debate" in the lower chamber about the U.S.-Israel relationship. Read more at Jewish Currents. More stories from theweek.comJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • False claims and internal feuds plague GOP election audit in Arizona

    A Republican official in Maricopa County called former President Donald Trump's claims about the process "unhinged."

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’