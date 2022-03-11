Is now the right time to bring workers back to the office?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Roughly two years after the coronavirus pandemic forced white-collar workers around the country to adjust to working from home, some lawmakers and businesses are eager to finally bring them back to the office.

“It’s time for America to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again with people,” President Biden said during his State of the Union address earlier this month while citing the significant decline in daily COVID cases over the past several weeks. New York City Mayor Eric Adams put it more bluntly a few days later, saying, “You can't stay home in your pajamas all day.”

Some of the country’s biggest companies have recently unveiled plans that will require employees to work from the office at least some of the time. Apple and Alphabet , Google’s parent company, will mandate in-person work three days a week starting next month. The federal government has also accelerated its push to transition most of its workforce from remote work.

This enthusiasm for a return to the office is not shared by the majority of workers. A number of recent polls show that a majority of teleworkers prefer to work from home some or all of the time, and as many as 30 percent say they would be extremely likely to look for a new job if their employer required them to come into the office every day.

As much attention as the debate over returning to the office gets, it only affects a small minority of workers. Last month, only about 13% of the U.S. workforce worked from home because of the coronavirus , according to the Department of Labor. Everyone else either worked in person — as many have done throughout the pandemic — or worked remotely for other reasons.

Why there’s debate

Optimism about the course of the pandemic has made the push to return to the office possible. But even beyond the enduring debate over whether it’s safe to gather workers in the same building, there is real disagreement over whether it makes sense to ask — and in some cases, force — white-collar workers to give up the work-from-home arrangements they’ve known for the past two years.

Advocates argue that in-person work has enormous benefits for companies and individual employees, both in terms of productivity and mental health, that may have been forgotten after so much time away from the office. Some also make the case that many workers who are against returning are wary of what office life used to be, even though most employers have taken major strides to incorporate some of the benefits of the work-from-home era — like flexible schedules, hybrid work and greater respect for employees’ personal needs — into their new in-office setup. Others say bringing workers back into urban financial centers will have major economic benefits for small businesses in those areas and be a significant step toward establishing a post-pandemic normal that the country desperately needs.

Opponents say too many executives are prioritizing abstract concepts like camaraderie and normalcy over measurable burdens that being forced to come to the office imposes on workers, including lost time, the cost of commuting, disruption to child care and increased risk from COVID. Some economists also argue that companies have a strong interest in letting their employees decide which work setup suits them best. The tight labor market, they say, means that executives who overplay their hands could see a large share of their staff leave for new jobs where employers are more willing to accommodate them.

Perspectives

Supporters

The benefits of in-person collaboration are real

“On the one hand, the pandemic has taught many of us that there are a lot of jobs that simply don't require being in an office. At the same time, there are real benefits to having everyone together–even if not all the time. For example, teams develop relationships differently when they're together in person, compared to only connecting online. There are plenty of situations where that difference matters enough to a company that they want to get people together.” — Jason Aten, Inc.

Society will suffer if workers remain isolated at home forever

“The in-person meetings may not matter, but the chitchat, lunches and happy hours do. Even the commute that we griped about had the value of keeping us in touch with our cities. We need to figure out how to maintain these structures before we throw out all our pre-pandemic work habits and hunker down in our home offices.” — Paula Marantz Cohen, Wall Street Journal

Small businesses desperately need workers to come back

“Activity in central business districts will pick up–dining, takeout, services and retail sales to workers there, janitorial and guard services, etcetera. By how much, we don't know.” — Erica Groshen, economist, to U.S. News & World Report

The drawbacks of work from home are underappreciated

“What we don’t talk about as much is the fallout from so much WFH. Beyond isolation and burnout, collaboration suffers, and younger workers and new hires aren’t able to get the same level of mentoring and training they’d gain from an in-person experience. Those of us who have to take care of young children or older relatives while working from home are also carrying a heavier mental load, even as children and relatives may have benefited from our unexpected presence.” — Shirley Leung, Boston Globe

Companies have learned how to make in-office work more purposeful than in the past

“If we give workers a beneficial reason to come to the office, aside from escaping kids and spouses at home, they will come. This includes onboarding new hires, learning corporate culture, mentoring, collaboration meetings and brainstorming. No longer will everyone want to commute simply to isolate and have managers presumptuously assume that hours in the office equals productivity and effort.” — Norm Miller, economist, to San Diego Union Tribune

Opponents

It’s unfair to force workers to start commuting again with gas prices so high

“The future of the workplace is a debate worth having, but not in the middle of a gas crisis. Just think, the next time you’re sitting [in] your daily Zoom meeting, reminding your boss to unmute, with your car parked in the driveway, you’ll also be sending a message to Vladimir Putin: Take your gas and shove it!” — Will Bunch, Philadelphia Inquirer

The idea that remote workers are less productive is a myth

“While there are undoubtedly economic knock-on effects, the mass COVID experiment in working from home wasn’t the drag on productivity that pajama critics like New York’s mayor seem to envision. This is something we know how to do and have generally done quite well.” — Brooke Sutherland, Bloomberg

Workers shouldn’t have to sacrifice to serve the president’s political interests

“Biden’s eat-your-peas-and-get-back-to-the-office appeal was part of his campaign to highlight his administration’s COVID successes. And there’s certainly a logic to showing off that success through the spectacle of crowded downtowns, full restaurants, and a return to the rhythms of pre-pandemic life. But many Americans find restoring those rhythms distasteful, after getting hours of their life back daily through working from home.” — David Dayen, American Prospect

It makes no sense to return to a system that wasn’t working in the first place

“The past two years were not an aberration to overcome but an accelerator of positive change that moved companies toward a flexible future, leaving behind cubicle farms and corner offices to gather dust in a museum right next to the fax machine.” — Keith Ferrazzi and Kian Gohar, Fortune

Workers will abandon companies that don’t allow them flexibility

“With a shrinking workforce and an increasing war for talent, employers who don’t provide flexibility will be the losers.” — Libby Sander, Conversation

Return-to-the-office plans risk making class divisions even more severe

“A two-tier system is emerging in which highly paid professionals have more options than ever, while middle-income workers often are ordered back to full-time on-site work and might have little choice but to quit. … And the pattern already is having disastrous economic consequences for these workers and their families.” — Joan C. Williams, Politico

