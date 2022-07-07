Is Tesla the most important stock in the market?: Morning Brief

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·4 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Today's newsletter is by Brian Sozzi, an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

I recently got into an intense discussion with a stocks-loving colleague on Tesla.

This person – let’s call them Pal for the sake of this story – put forth the interesting view that Tesla was now the most important stock in the entire market.

I took "most important" to mean that the day-to-day happenings for the electric vehicle company – from crazy moves in the stock price to sales updates to analyst recommendations – say significantly more about the wider world than, say, Apple or General Electric. And by extension, investors would be better served taking their buy and sell cues from what’s going on Tesla rather than obsessing over developments at much larger companies.

I got respectfully defensive after hearing Pal’s matter-of-fact views and fired back that the argument couldn’t possibly be true. How could a Tesla say more on the health of consumers, supply chains, and markets than mighty Apple?

Apple has a market cap of $2.2 trillion and there are more than 1.8 billion active Apple devices worldwide as of January 2022. Tesla, meanwhile, has a market cap of $715 billion and a few million customers. Sure, Tesla stock is consistently one of the hottest ticker pages on Yahoo Finance, but it’s still just Tesla.

In any case, Pal’s views have stayed with me for a week or so. Then we got Tesla’s delivery numbers for the second quarter on Sunday – and it made me at least be more open to what Pal was pontificating.

The electric vehicle maker said that second quarter deliveries tallied 254,695. While that represented about 27% year-over-year growth, it fell short of analyst estimates for 256,520. In a note to clinets, Citi Itay Michaeli pinned the miss on a shortfall in deliveries of Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y amid plant COVID related manufacturing downtime in China and chip shortages.

The market’s response following the company’s deliveries report was a sharp drop as the Street marked down their profit forecasts for Tesla on concerns about demand and raw materials inflation. Suddenly, renewed recession fear headlines were plastered all over the place and oil prices tanked below $100 a barrel this week.

Was it a coincidence that we got this market reaction in the wake of Tesla’s deliveries numbers? I don't think so.

“In our opinion Tesla is the most important stock in the market along with Apple to gauge chip issues, consumer demand, China, and is a litmus test stock for the broader market,” Wedbush Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives, a Tesla bull, said to me via email. “In a shaky macroeconomic environment, the Street is laser focused on Tesla here with Apple close behind.”

A customer visits a Tesla store on June 17, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
A customer visits a Tesla store on June 17, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Do I agree with Pal and Ives that Tesla is the most important stock in the entire market? Absolutely not. I still would prefer to stake my predictive powers to the colossal ship that is Apple.

But I do have greater appreciation for Pal’s argument in light of this week’s broader market action and news flow on Tesla. The company is a solid proxy on the investing appetite of retail investors (who enjoy following Elon Musk) and does offer clues on where the economy (and maybe even stocks) may head in the future.

So if Pal proves correct in their thesis, buckle up – it could be a few more rough weeks ahead for stocks.

Happy Trading!

What to Watch Today

Economic calendar

  • 7:30 a.m. ET: Challenger Job Cuts, year-over-year, June (-15.8% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Trade Balance, May (-$84.7 billion expected, -$87.1 billion during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial Jobless Claims, week ended July 2 (230,000 expected, 231,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing Claims, week ended June 25 (1.330 million expected, 1.328 million during prior week)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • Helen of Troy (HELE) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share on revenue of $475.25 million

Post-market

  • Levi Strauss (LEVI) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion

  • WD-40 (WDFC) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share on revenue of $143 million

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

TKTK Link 3Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise as Inflation Worries Ease; Pound Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks rose as fears about inflation and the pace of monetary tightening faded, while commodities got a boost from China’s $220 billion stimulus plan. The pound jumped as Britain’s prime minister was set to resign.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation

  • The retail stock rout may only just be starting

    Fundamentals in the retail sector continue to erode, according to Wells Fargo, suggesting the ongoing consumer spending slowdown may not yet be priced into related stocks.

  • Aging politicians 'don't understand technology': Andrew Yang

    Forward Party founder, Andrew Yang joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss big tech regulation in Washington and why he says 'our government is asleep at the switch'.

  • Andrew Yang: My third party would be 'a natural home' for Elon Musk

    Forward Party founder, Andrew Yang joins Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer as they discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Fed Minutes Reveal This; EV Stock Explodes On Guidance; Apple Stock Vaults

    The Dow Jones rallied after the latest Fed Minutes were released. Tesla stock fell even as a rival EV play soared. Apple stock popped.

  • Tesla stock: It's important 'to look forward,’ analyst says

    Deutsche Bank U.S. Auto Technology Analyst Emmanuel Rosner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss second-quarter deliveries for Tesla as EV production reaches a new high, production, raising prices, recessionary risks, and the outlook for growth.

  • Returns On Capital Are A Standout For APA (NASDAQ:APA)

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • 28% of Americans still won’t consider buying an EV

    More than a quarter of Americans say they would not buy an electric vehicle, according to a Consumer Reports survey released Thursday. Price, range and access to charging stations have remained as primary barriers to buying an EV. A lack of education around available tax incentives, environmental impact, and how an EV works is a significant factor in EV adoption, according to the survey.

  • Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Jobs Data

    U.S. stock futures inched higher ahead of an update on the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits.

  • Betting Against Tech Is Finally a Winning Trade as Short Sellers Sit on $20 Billion Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Betting against tech has become a winning trade, with short sellers sitting on billions in paper profits as growth stocks slump.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereA historic

  • COVID reinfection and potential health risks

    Infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh Adalja joins Good Day DC to discuss the risk of COVID-19 reinfection and what it could mean for your long-term health.

  • Global stocks higher after Fed says rate hikes may be needed

    Global stock markets and Wall Street futures gained Thursday after lower oil prices helped to offset fears about surging inflation the Federal Reserve said might require more U.S. interest rate hikes. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Tesla Gains Despite Delivery Data; This Stock Drops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake

    The Dow Jones fell despite Apple stock rising. Tesla stock rose despite disappointing delivery data. A Warren Buffett stock fell.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Seems Headed for a 20% Stake in Occidental

    Berkshire Hathaway, headed by Warren Buffett, owns 17.4% of the energy company after buying last week and could be purchasing more stock Tuesday.

  • Great news for Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Texas Economy Defies Abortion Politics With Business Rewards

    (Bloomberg) -- If Texas is a test for how socially conservative US states will fare economically in the post-Roe world, then they’ll hold up just fine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerMor

  • Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Tesla (TSLA) closed at $695.20, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day.

  • Some Americans are spending more on car payments than rent

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Americans' car payments as well as Toyota hitting an EV milestone that will phase out its tax credit.

  • Merck in advanced talks to buy Seagen in nearly $40-billion deal - WSJ

    The companies are discussing a price above $200 a share for Seagen, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. At Wednesday's closing share price of $175, Seagen has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Seagen declined to comment on the report, while Merck did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.