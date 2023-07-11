Isaac Anzaroot alleges 'selective prosecution' by city: Why landlord may file lawsuit

Coffee cups, fast food wrappers, dirty diapers, sagging cardboard. Ripped clothes, broken toys, heaping bags of trash. Flies buzzing from front doors left ajar.

Weeds and vines climbing railings and snaking onto porches. Spray-painted profanities and abstract art, visible inside and out. Rotting plywood bolted to window frames; smashed glass panels. Months-old eviction notices tacked up alongside a brochure for community housing resources.

These are the properties at issue in one Binghamton property owner’s pending lawsuit against the city.

A sign declaring the dwelling "unfit for human habitation" is shown posted at the open doorway of 5 Grace St. on Thursday, June 15.

Isaac Anzaroot, the Broome County property owner dubbed “Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord” by Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, has signaled his intent to sue the city, the mayor and several officials he said have contributed to his “selective prosecution” in an ongoing series of court cases over housing code violations.

Anzaroot, a Brooklyn resident who owns hundreds of properties throughout Broome County, filed a notice of claim – a precursor to a lawsuit – in May in Broome County Supreme Court, alleging Binghamton city officials unlawfully retaliated against him for speaking out against what he believes to be unequal enforcement of local ordinances – a violation of his First Amendment right to petition the government, according to his attorney, Ron Benjamin.

He is seeking more than half a billion dollars in damages.

City, Anzaroot both say each other's claims are 'frivolous'

Trash and debris flooding the stairs at 4.5 Fayette St. is shown June 15.. A court filing by Isaac Anzaroot states the building is scheduled to be demolished.

The notice alleges, following Benjamin’s introduction of a theory at a March court appearance, that city officials have been “selectively enforcing” various sections of Binghamton’s housing code against Anzaroot while failing to enforce the same statutes against other property owners. It also claims the city doubled down on its efforts to prosecute Anzaroot by serving him with dozens more code violations, including for properties he no longer owned or had control over.

In the filing, Benjamin condemned the violations as “frivolous” and “carried out with an unequal hand and an evil eye,” accusing city officials of “flagrant abuse of law enforcement powers” by “injuring, terrorizing and otherwise seeking to inhibit” Anzaroot from complaining about the alleged selective enforcement.

The City of Binghamton not only “falsely and maliciously” charged Anzaroot with code violations, Benjamin said, but denied him the necessary permits to construct or demolish homes across his various properties, which would have nullified many of the violations.

In a statement to the Press & Sun-Bulletin / pressconnects.com, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham decried the notice of claim as “frivolous,” coming as “the walls are closing in” on Anzaroot over housing charges across multiple municipalities.

“If (Anzaroot) or any other property owner in Binghamton thinks City Hall is going to be deterred by ridiculous claims, they’re wrong,” Kraham said. “We are going to stay dogged in our efforts to fight for Binghamton’s neighborhoods and to fight for the families who have been put at risk living in substandard housing.”

To date, Anzaroot has been charged with dozens of total violations across at least 30 properties.

He was arrested last July on a dozen bench warrants and two arrest warrants stemming from outstanding code violations across scores of his rental properties across the city.

So far, Anzaroot has appeared before a judge in open court only three times, with dozens more conferences yet to be scheduled.

Similar charges for code violations in the village of Johnson City were dismissed in May, according to Benjamin.

Questions of ownership, management

In the notice of claim, Anzaroot claims many of the contested properties are in receivership, meaning a third party “is accountable for all decisions managing and maintaining the property,” even if Anzaroot is still the registered owner.

At the time of filing, Anzaroot claimed the following properties were in receivership with Binghamton-based property management company Sall Associates:

14 Grand Blvd.

70 Thorp St.

5 Grace St.

163 Susquehanna St.

80 Walnut St.

23 Mygatt St.

25 Mygatt St.

9 Clifford St.

Sall Associates did not return requests for comment.

In addition, Anzaroot claimed properties at 134 and 169 Hawley St. were owned by U.S. Bank at the time of the filing.

Though he claimed responsibility for properties and 3 and 4.5 Fayette St., Anzaroot claimed they were "up for demolition." It is unclear whether Anzaroot filed formal paperwork or requested permits to commence the demolition.

