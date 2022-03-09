Isaac Phillips, at center of 2013 racism claim, indicted in shooting of man in Leominster

A former high school football player who was in the spotlight in 2013 after his family claimed racist graffiti was painted on their house will soon be arraigned on charges related to a shooting in Leominster.

Isaac Phillips, 22, of Fitchburg was indicted Friday for armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

Phillips is accused of shooting a man in Leominster Oct. 30, 2021, according to state police. He was also wanted on three warrants, one for a firearms charge. Local and state police, along with the U.S. Marshals Office, arrested Phillips Nov. 5 in a Leominster apartment.

After a dangerousness hearing Nov. 22 in Leominster District Court, Phillips was ordered held without bail for 120 days. The case moves to Worcester Superior Court with the indictment.

In November 2013, the Phillips family made national news when the teen's parents said the words “Knights don’t need n------” were spray painted on the foundation of their Lunenburg home. Knights is a reference to the Blue Knights, Lunenburg’s athletics mascot.

Many in the community voiced support for the family. A vigil was held. Some labeled the matter a hate crime, since Isaac Phillips’ father is Black and his mother is white.

An eighth-grader at the time, then 13, Phillips played on the Blue Knights’ freshmen and junior varsity football teams. Shortly after the graffiti was reported, he transferred to a middle school in Leominster.

Schools Superintendent Loxi Jo Calmes canceled the final two games of the 2013 season — a move opposed by football players and some Lunenburg residents. Police later cleared the football team, saying they could not find conclusive evidence linking team members to the incident.

Police and the FBI searched the Phillips home in December 2013 for “any and all instruments pertaining to the crime” and all paperwork pertaining to Brazier’s handwriting.

In January 2014, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.announced there was not enough evidence to charge anyone in the case.

Story continues

Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for Early, said Phillips’ arraignment date in Worcester Superior Court has not yet been set.

An investigator at the Phillips family home in December 2013 after police received reports of racist graffiti.

This article originally appeared on Leominster Champion: Isaac Phillips, at center of 2013 racism claim in Lunenburg, indicted in shooting of man in Leominster